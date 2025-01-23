Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tom Cannon looks set to sign for Sheffield United imminently.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has suggested that he is “confident” his side will be able to wrap up a deal for reported Sunderland target Tom Cannon in time for the striker to feature for his side against Hull City on Friday evening.

The Blades look to have beaten the Black Cats to the 22-year-old’s signature after agreeing a deal with Premier League outfit Leicester City and reportedly putting the player through a medical at Bramall Lane earlier this week. Sunderland had also been heavily linked with a move for Cannon this month after the player was recalled from a loan stint with Stoke City, but United’s willingness to pay a larger upfront fee is understood to have swayed the Foxes amid ongoing concerns over PSR pressures at the King Power Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And any lingering doubts over where Cannon will end up have seemingly been put to bed by Wilder’s latest comments, with the biggest question now being when, rather than if, the Republic of Ireland international will be unveiled by the Blades.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Speaking in a press conference on Thursday, Wilder said: “There's a deadline for him to be involved tomorrow night and we're confident that'll get completed before that.

“It’s a super signing for us. Someone we've tracked for a long time. From a data point of view, in the direction the club are going, and character and personality point of view, which I always talk about as it's needed. He’s a hungry young player and we need someone to play on the shoulder and stretch the game. As soon as we talked he knew our enthusiasm to get this done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He knows what we're about, he played here this season, he knows the club's ambition. I thank the board and the co-chairman for the backing and support for the whole process we're going through since they took over the club. We're all on the same page, he’s a great age and hopefully he plays a successful part in the last 18 games and beyond.”

When asked why United had taken an interest in Cannon, he added: “He's an English No.9, with pace and physicality and directness in his play, and we know what a good finisher he is. We spoke to people at Leicester we have contact with and the positive assessment we get about this boy's qualities, work rate and attributes are the reason we're investing in Tom.

“You want him to grow with the club. There are zero guarantees and it's always been club signings, we've had to do presentations to board members and everyone be on the same page. And this has ticked a lot of boxes, if not every box. There's promise and development in the player. He's ambitious and can hopefully realise them all here with us. It's a really good signing for us.”