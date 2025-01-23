Sunderland 'pushing' to sign £12m ex-Middlesbrough and Arsenal striker - reports

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Chuba Akpom.

Sunderland are “pushing” to sign former Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom, according to reports.

The Black Cats are understood to be in the market for reinforcements at the point of attack this January transfer window, but have so far been thwarted in their efforts to bring in a new centre forward. Reported targets Ben Brereton Diaz and Tom Cannon have both signed for Championship promotion rivals Sheffield United, while speculation surrounding a potential move for KVC Westerlo talent Matija Frigan has gone quiet in recent days.

According to Foot Mercato, however, Kristjaan Speakman does have other options on his radar, and is currently pursuing a deal for Akpom. The 29-year-old is currently on the books at Dutch giants Ajax, where he has registered eight goals and an assist across 30 outings so far this term.

Despite being under contract until June 2028, Foot Mercato claim that Akpom could “sail towards new horizons” this winter. Alongside Sunderland, French outfits Lille and RC Lens are both credited with an interest in the player too.

Akpom began his career as a youth prospect with Arsenal, and would go on to make 12 first team appearances for the Gunners. During his time in North London, he enjoyed loan stints with the likes of Brentford, Coventry City, Hull City, Nottingham Forest, and Brighton and Hove Albion, as well as Belgian side Sint-Truiden. In 2018, he left Arsenal on a permanent basis to sign for Greek outfit PAOK Salonika, but returned to England two years later to join Middlesbrough.

During a prolific stint on Teesside, Akpom registered 34 goals in 82 outings - a record that convinced Ajax to sign him for a fee of around £12.2 million, including add-ons. Since arriving in Amsterdam, the striker has hit 23 goals in 66 matches.

So far this transfer window, Sunderland’s only incoming acquisition has been AS Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fée on an initial loan deal that will become permanent if the Black Cats earn promotion to the Premier League over the coming months. In the other direction, recent arrival Aaron Connolly sealed a free transfer to Championship rivals Millwall, while young defender Zak Johnson has joined Notts County on loan.

Speaking in a press conference earlier in the week about his side’s recruitment plans, head coach Regis Le Bris said: “There is nothing [close at the moment]. We’re focused on the next game so there’s nothing to say right now. The market is open with a lot of speculation and rumours.

“There is a lot of work behind the scenes but it is difficult to comment on speculation. At the moment we want to reinforce that [striker] position, it's clear, but we have to find the right profile. It's still a question of connection. We can be interested by one profile but on the other side the player has to be connected with us. It's still a meeting and so far it's not done.”