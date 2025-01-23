Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland’s squad could be bolstered by the return of one of their summer signings this weekend

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Ian Poveda could return to the Sunderland squad this weekend.

Poveda has so far been limited to just three substitute appearances for the Black Cats since joining in the summer and has not played for the first team since suffering a hamstring injury in October. Though he did return briefly to the squad over the festive period, he continued to feel discomfort in his hamstring and was again taken out of the side.

The 24-year-old took a major step forward on Wednesday night, however, by making a goalscoring return to competitive football as the U21s beat Benfica B in the Premier League International Cup. Poveda played 45 minutes and impressed in the 2-1 win, potentially clearing the way for him to be named on the bench when Plymouth visit Wearside this weekend.

Jenson Seelt also made his comeback from ten months on the sidelines in the win over Benfica, completing 45 minutes. Le Bris has said that Seelt will need at least a few more weeks before he is realistically considered for first-team inclusion, but it was a significant step forward in his recovery.

“Jenson will need some time to get back up to full speed,” Le Bris said.

“Ian will also need more minutes, although it is a little bit easier for a midfielder or a forward to be involved in the team after the comeback from injury because we can change in this positions and they can play 15 or 20 minutes at the end of the game. It is easier for them to get back involved. For a defender, it is more difficult because of the flow of the game. So, we will see what happens. They both need minutes, for sure. The training sessions are one part, but minutes for the first team or U21s are another. Ian could be part of the squad this weekend though. He is in a position where he could be available – we will see what happens.”

“At the moment, it is difficult to be clear about Jenson’s level [after so long out], but he has many good attributes for a centre-back,” Le Bris said.

“He is tall, he can be quick, but he probably needs time to find his best shape. After a long injury like that, it takes time, and his body has also changed during his time not playing. He has become more physically mature. He is really good with the ball, now it is just a case of getting more experience on the pitch. He will have more games with the U21s, and they should be very useful, and then after that we will see what happens with him.”

Sunderland are hopeful that Alan Browne will return to full training next week, with Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson a week or two behind. It means that Le Bris’s options are steadily improving ahead of the promotion run-in.