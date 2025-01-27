Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The striker delivered this clear answer when asked if he would take penalties in the future...

Wilson Isidor has boldly stated that he will continue to take penalties for Sunderland.

The Zenit loanee returned to goalscoring ways against Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light on Saturday but saw two penalties saved against Burnley a week ago. The striker then saw a midweek goal chalked off against Derby County, which proved to be a hugely controversial decision despite Sunderland winning the game.

When asked if he would continue to take penalties in the future, Isidor gave this bullish response after the Plymouth game: “Will I take the penalties in the future? Of course. In my career, I will continue to take penalties. That is not going to change.

“The coach and me have a really good relationship. He is pushing me every day to progress and get better. He is a very good coach, and he helped me a lot with what happened after Burnley. All the staff helped, as well as all the players also. They were pushing me to react quick and forget what happened in the past. That’s it. The coach gets his hand on the group, and he is leading it very well.

“I am a really affectionate person, so when I feel love, I give back, and I think it shows on the pitch. It shows how I am present for them. We want to bring them results because they deserve it. It is a long time now since they were in the Premier League, and we really want to bring them back.”