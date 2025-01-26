Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The striker has thanked Sunderland for facilitating his exit during the January transfer window

Nazariy Rusyn has thanked Sunderland for helping to facilitate his move to Croatia during the window.

Rusyn has completed a loan move to Croatian side Hajduk Split after struggling for game time through the first half of the campaign on Wearside. The Black Cats decided it was best that he moved in search of regular minutes between now and the end of the campaign. It has been confirmed that the Croatian side have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Reports in Europe following the completion of the deal have claimed that the option will be for a fee of around €2.5million, which works out at around £2.1million. Rusyn will work under the management of AC Milan legend Gennaro Gattuso.

“I’d like to thank the management of Sunderland and Hajduk for the professionalism they showed during this transfer and the fact that they went out of their way to accommodate me. I can’t wait to play in front of the legendary Hajduk fans and help the team achieve its goals for this season,” said the Sunderland loanee after making the move.

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added that he believed it was the right move for all parties. “We wanted to find the right opening in this window for Nazariy to play more minutes and Hajduk represents a great opportunity for him,” he said. “The combination of playing style and a Club competing for a league title provides the perfect foundation for him at this moment in time and we wish him well for the remainder of the season.”