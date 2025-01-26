Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The AC Milan legend was not impressed at all by the former Sunderland flop and released him

Former Sunderland flop Leon Dajaku became a free agent earlier this summer after being released by Croatian side Hajduk Split following a public tongue-lashing from his high-profile boss.

Former AC Milan legend Gennaro Gattuso manages Hajduk Split, and his team have just signed Ukranian forward Nazariy Rusyn from Sunderland on loan for the rest of the season. However, before that deal, the Italian coach wielded his axe on several squad members.

Ex-Sunderland and Bayern Munich winger Dajaku was released by Hajduk Split and Gattuso after alleged disciplinary issues. Indeed. before their release earlier this month, Gattuso revealed his reasoning for the absence from his team in typical bullish fashion.

"I let them into the team three months ago. I met with both of them five times, but you have to realize when the story is over. The Hajduk jersey and crest must be respected, and players must be professionals in the full sense of the word. These two players brought negativity, and I will not allow that. I would rather play with 15-year-olds and lose the match than lose my dignity."

Dajaku joined Sunderland from German club Union Berlin in 2021, before a clause was triggered in his contract to make the move permanent. The player eventually left Sunderland a couple of years later having made 37 appearances for the Black Cats, scoring four goals and providing four assists.