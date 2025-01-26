'I understand...' - BBC reporter delivers update on Sunderland's interest in 59-goal striker during January
An update on Sunderland’s pursuit of Preston North End striker Emil Riis Jakobsen has been shared.
The 26-year-old is out of contract in six months, and his name has been mentioned alongside Sunderland’s, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman keen to aid the Black Cats’ promotion push with attacking reinforcements.
The Denmark-born forward has been at Preston North End for five seasons since 2020 and has netted 41 times in all competitions for the Championship club. Jakobsen started his career at Danish club Randers and has netted 59 times for all clubs during his football life so far.
Sunderland are clearly in the market for another striker to help Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda and recently let Ukrainian forward Nazariy Rusyn leave the club on loan to Croatian side Hajduk Split. However, speaking earlier this week, the BBC’s Nick Barnes delivered his verdict on the links to Jakobsen during the window.
“I don't think that's top of the, that there. He's in the frame, but it's not their main, as I understand it, their main target. He was in the frame and not their main target,” BBC Radio Newcastle’s Barnes said on the Total Sport show with Simon Pride.
“Because the other side of this coin is there are players, I think Rees is out of contract in the summer, and I think a lot of it's being pushed by his agent so that might be and the club. So yes, you've got to factor in things like that at times.”
