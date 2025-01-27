Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A look at the latest Sunderland-related transfer news.

There’s a week to go until the transfer window closes, and Sunderland are still very much in the market for attacking reinforcements.

Having been pipped to the respective signings of Ben Brereton Diaz and Tom Cannon by Championship promotion rivals Sheffield United, the Black Cats are understood to be on the hunt for alternative options in the final third, with two names mentioned in recent times being Semih Kiliscoy of Besiktas and Aston Villa talent Louie Barry. But how likely are Sunderland to wrap up a deal for either between now and next Monday’s transfer deadline? Check out the latest updates on both players below.

Solskjaer hails Kiliscoy

Besiktas manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seemingly hinted that he would be reluctant to let “top level” Sunderland transfer target Semih Kiliscoy leave the club this month.

Reports from Turkey emerged late last week linking the Black Cats with an audacious swoop for the 19-year-old attacker, who is capable of operating as a winger or in a more central role. According to journalist Gökmen Özcan, speaking on Asist Analiz, Regis Le Bris’ men have tabled a “package offer” for the starlet, which would include an initial loan, plus a “purchase option and bonus” if they secure promotion to the Premier League this season. In total, it is claimed that the deal would be worth £16.8 million.

Özcan also suggests that Ajax are keen on the player, and are willing to offer a part exchange including defender Ahmetcan Kaplan and an additional fee.

But recent comments from Solskjaer would seem to suggest that he values Kiliscoy - and his role within his newly-inherited squad - too highly to willingly sanction his exit over the coming days. As quoted by Asist Analiz, the ex-Manchester United boss said: “Semih is a top level centre forward. Ciro [Immobile, fellow Besiktas forward] was injured before Christmas, we have to be careful.”

Emery drops Barry hint

Elsewhere, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has dropped a hint over Louie Barry’s future amid ongoing speculation surrounding his future at Villa Park. The 21-year-old was recalled from a loan stint with Stockport County this month, and has since been the subject of widespread transfer speculation.

Sunderland are among the clubs credited with an interest, as are fellow Championship sides Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, and Derby County - among others. Further afield, Celtic have reportedly had a permanent offer for the player rejected, while RC Lens, managed by Will Still, are also said to be in the race.

The likelihood of Barry leaving on a permanent basis looks increasingly slim, however, especially given Emery’s recent comments on the promising forward. Speaking last week, the Spaniard said: “We have one plan with him and that is to extend his contract and continue his process as a player. How we are working with him now and last year [a loan agreement] is the right way for him."