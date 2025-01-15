Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Joe Gelhardt has joined Hull City on loan from Leeds United.

Former Sunderland loanee Joe Gelhardt has completed a temporary transfer to Championship rivals Hull City, it has been confirmed.

The 22-year-old joins the Tigers from parent club Leeds United, and becomes their second signing of the January window following the permanent arrival of midfielder Matt Crooks earlier in the month. Prior to leaving Elland Road, the forward had found himself on the periphery of Daniel Farke’s plans, and had recorded just nine minutes of Championship action during the first half of the campaign.

Previously, Gelhardt spent half a season on loan with Sunderland in 2022/23, scoring three times during his Wearside stint, including a strike against Hull in a dramatic 4-4 draw at the Stadium of Light.

Speaking after his move to the MKM Stadium was announced, Gelhardt said: “It’s a happy moment for me. I’ve spoken to the manager about the plans and direction the club is going in and I can’t wait to get started and get playing. I’m really excited to work with the manager. He sees me more playing off the nine, maybe off the right or just behind.

“My best positions are striker or just behind the striker, trying to help assist and score goals for the team and trying to win games. Every footballer wants to train hard all week and get rewarded with playing on the weekend. That hasn’t happened for me in the last few years so I’m really excited to get playing again and get that match day feeling back.”

Addressing Gelhardt's lack of first team involvement at Leeds prior to a home win over Luton Town back in November, Leeds boss Farke said: “I can’t always take four strikers with us. It’s tough for him but I have to praise his attitude and his performances in training. We need this. He has to make sure he prepares himself for when the chance will come. His time will come, he has to prepare himself. I can’t complain about it. He is a top class human being and teammate. We just have lots of options, this is professional football.”