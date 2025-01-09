Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Sunderland and rival news

It’s been just over a week since the winter transfer window opened for Championship clubs.

While Sunderland are eying deals, their top four rivals have already been proactive in the market, and some bosses seem confident their teams are strengthening.

Sheffield United have been progressing, and boss Chris Wilder is ambitious, believing his side are an attractive proposition for players: “All the players we’ve identified want to come here, which is great, and we’re their preferred choice.”

Wilder has targeted players who he believes will give them that final push to be promoted, prioritising quality over quantity. The Blades boss told the Sheffield Star: “There’s been good progress. We’re not a million miles off,” and is confident that forward Ben Brereton Diaz will return to Bramall Lane on loan from Southampton alongside Leicester City midfielder, Hamza Choudhury.

Wilder seems assured that reinforcements will be set in place in time for their Championship clash against Norwich City next weekend.

Over to Leeds United, fans are expressing concerns about transfer uncertainty. Supporters have called on the club’s owners to provide manager Daniel Farke enough funds to sign a new number nine. This follows a string of unpromising performances from both Joel Piroe and Mateo Jospeh, currently in the striker role.

Their £6m ‘target’ deal for forward Dor Turgeman seems to have blown over claims the player would prefer to move elsewhere. Dor Turgeman plays for Israeli Premier League club, Maccabi Tel Aviv, and was linked with The Whites at the start of December.

Farke’s side are also among a host of clubs linked with winger Louie Barry. Aston Villa are edging closer to making a final decision on their plans for the highly rated youngster. Midfielder, Noah Massengo, has left on loan in search for more game time, having made just one start.

That’s according to Burnley Express, who state that the 23-year- old will be looking for more minutes for Auexerre in France. Boss Scott Parker expected an “active” January transfer window.

From the Burnley Express, Parker said, “We’ll keep looking, but as I’ve always said it’s a difficult window and you probably need to be a bit more reactive than planning, which is exactly how we’ll need to be.”

The Clarets have already been busy, having signed two players. Peruvian international right-back Oliver Sonne arrived before the window officially opened from Silkeborg. Two days later, the return of a key player, Ashley Barnes to Turf Moor from Norwich City took supporters by surprise.

The forward played for Burnley for almost nine and a half years before his move to Norwich City at the end of the 2022-23 season.