Sunderland travel to Middlesbrough next Monday in what is a vital game for the promotion aspirations of both teams.

Both suffered disappointing results at the weekend, with Sunderland held to a draw by Plymouth Argyle and Middlesbrough losing away at Preston North End. Both Michael Carrick and Regis Le Bris have a number of injury and selection concerns to consider as the week develops. Here’s all the team and injury news as we have it at this stage...