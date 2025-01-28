Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Echo's Roar podcast returns to Shots TV, Tuesday, 10.30pm on Freeview 262 and Freely 565.

The Roar podcast returns to Shots TV this week, with the Sunderland Echo’s SAFC team on hand to discuss all of the latest developments on Wearside.

Regis Le Bris’ side conceded a late goal against Plymouth Argyle to drop two points in a 2-2 draw on Saturday afternoon, with the Black Cats squandering a gilded opportunity to close the gap on the automatic promotion places.

Speaking after the final whistle, Le Bris said: “In the end, I think we were a bit lucky to win a single point. I think we started well because the first half was okay. Not impressive, but we were faced with a very compact low block and we found some solutions. We didn’t create many chances, so we talked at half-time how we could create more.

“But during the second half, I think we made many mistakes. We opened our shape, and they found solutions to create chances and scored. We came back into the game, but towards the end, they were more direct and we didn’t manage the end of the game properly.

"The late goals is a good question. We tried with three centre halves and Ballard is useful for long balls because he is good in the air. But is not just the first contact, I think we had two, three, four chances to clear the ball for this goal. It's a question I think of, a different part of game and what we needed correct before was maybe technical, the way we move together to create chances. At the end of the game something different is needed and we didn't switch to his. We'll think about and find some solutions for the future, I hope."

Elsewhere, Sunderland still have a week left before the transfer window closes, with attacking reinforcements still a priority on Wearside, and a number of players facing potential exits. Join Phil Smith and Jason Jones as they sift through all of that and more on the latest episode of The Roar.

The Roar podcast is recorded weekly with The Echo’s SAFC team Phil Smith, James Copley, and Jason Jones discussing all things Sunderland. The Roar will be broadcast on Tuesday night at 10.30pm on ShotsTV, Freeview 262 and Freely 565, or you can watch this week’s episode in full here. You can also keep-up-to-speed with all of the latest Sunderland AFC news here, courtesy of The Echo.