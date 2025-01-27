Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jenson Seelt made his return to action last week in an U21s fixture.

Sunderland defender Jenson Seelt has admitted that it felt “amazing” to make his return to action last week after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

The 21-year-old played 45 minutes for Graeme Murty’s U21s in a 2-1 Premier League International Cup victory over Benfica B on Wednesday evening, and in doing so, played his first competitive football since damaging his anterior cruciate ligament injury 10 months ago.

Speaking about his long-awaited comeback, Seelt told the Black Cats’ official website: "It felt amazing. I have worked so hard for this moment. This is obviously just the first steps but to be back out there, doing what I love, is the main thing.

“The time away from the group was really challenging. I'd like to think I have always had a positive attitude, accepting that the recovery was always going to be slow. When I look back, I have worked really hard. I have proved to myself I can overcome adversity."

Addressing his relationship with head coach Regis Le Bris, for whom he is still yet to make a first team appearance, Seelt added: "The Gaffer has been massively supportive. He gave me a really good feeling from the beginning. He was open to speak to, making sure I was always involved. It has been frustrating to be sidelined but also brilliant to see the team succeeding.

"It is only a motivation to see so many of our young players doing well. We look fresh and I'm excited to fight for my place. I will continue building my minutes after being out for so long. It's small steps but this is an exciting time."

Reflecting on Seelt’s involvement at the Stadium of Light, U21s coach Murty told The Echo: “It was great, and he's been brilliant around the group. So when you look at him, he's worked extremely hard in the gym. You can see through his conditioning. He looks strong. He looks like he's spent that time purposely, and he's been productive in the gym. He's done really well. So we're thrilled for him.

“He's been obviously challenged, he's been tested, but he's made sure that he's put himself in the best possible position to come back really well, and I thought he was great. So of all the things, all the stories and the narratives for the evening, I think that's the one that pleases football people the most because we can see a young man that's had a challenge and overcome it, and that really gives us a warm feeling.”

Seelt signed for Sunderland from PSV Eindhoven’s youth system during the 2023 summer transfer window. Since then, he has made 17 senior appearances for the Black Cats, recording one assist in the process. Of those 17 outings, 11 have been as part of the starting XI.