The defender returned to the fold after 10 months following a cruciate ligament injury last season

Sunderland under-21 boss Graeme Murty has praised returning defender Jenson Seelt after his long-awaited comeback.

Seelt returned to action for the first time in 10 months following a cruciate ligament injury and started for Murty’s side in the centre of defence alongside Luke Bell in the Premier League International Cup against Benfica B at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday night.

The 21-year-old Dutch centre-back played 45 minutes of the clash and impressed with a crucial last-ditch tackle to deny the visitors a goal-scoring opportunity in the first half. His return to fitness represents a slow-burning injury boost to first-team head coach Régis Le Bris, with Seelt also able to play at right-back

“It was great, and he's been brilliant around the group,” Murty told The Echo after the Benfica B game. “So when you look at him, he's worked extremely hard in the gym. You can see through his conditioning. He looks strong. He looks like he's spent that time purposely, and he's been productive in the gym. He's done really well. So we're thrilled for him.

“He's been obviously challenged, he's been tested, but he's made sure that he's put himself in the best possible position to come back really well, and I thought he was great. So of all the things, all the stories and the narratives for the evening, I think that's the one that pleases football people the most because we can see a young man that's had a challenge and overcome it, and that really gives us a warm feeling,” Murty added.

Despite winning the clash against Benfica 2-1 at the Stadium of Light with goals from Ian Poveda and Milan Aleksic to move to second in Group B, Sunderland’s under-21s team faces a nervous wait to see if they have qualified for the next round. Their fate depends on Blackburn Rovers’ game against Athletic Bilbao on February 5.

“If we go through, that's fantastic, Murty added. “We'll have another game. If not, football's really, really good at taking things away that you think you might have got, but you have to earn it. You have to earn it. It's not going to give you anything.

“And unfortunately, we came unstuck against Borussia Monchengladbach but overall, the players have acquitted themselves very, very, very well. We go through, we don't go through. I'm very, very proud of what they've put onto the pitch this season, in this competition.”

On his side’s display against Benfica B at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday, Murty added: “You could see the depth of their squad as well, and the intensity of the game was fabulous. So, for every part of it, as much as I want them to be better and do better, the experience, I think, is invaluable, and to come out winning against what I think is a top 10 team in the world, in terms of stature and status and revenue, I think the players can be very, very proud of what they've done.”