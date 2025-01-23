Ian Poveda and Jenson Seelt were named in Graeme Murty’s under-21 side to face Benfica B in the Premier League International Cup at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday evening as the Black Cats won to keep their Premier League International Cup hopes alive.

Seelt played his first competitive football in ten months after suffering a serious knee injury 325 days ago, which sidelined the Dutchman during the back end of last season and the first half of the current campaign. Both Seelt and Poveda played 45 minutes in the 2-1 win, with the winger netting a first-half goal before Milan Aleksic’s second after the break.

Sunderland came into the game in sixth position from a field of eight teams in Group B of the Premier League International Cup with one win, one draw and one loss from their opening three games and knowing that only a win would put them second and give them a chance of progressing to the next round.

After 10 minutes played, Nna Noukeu produced a superb double save to deny Benfica B a deserved opener as the away side dominated proceedings early on. However, it was Sunderland who struck first on the counter, with Poveda cutting in from the right to smartly finish with his left with minutes on the clock.

Sunderland have several chances thereafter with Aleksic and Ogunsuyi missing attempts to further extend their side’s lead after good work from Poveda and Abdullahi on Sunderland’s right flank. The Colombian international was by far and away the home side’s best player during the opening 45 and looked pretty sharp, which will undoubtedly please first-team head coach Régis Le Bris.

Nna Noukeu produced another good save from point blank range to deny Benfica an equaliser as the half wore on. Poveda and Seelt were replaced at half-time by Rhys Walsh and Ben Kindon. Sunderland doubled their lead in the 58th minute when midfielder Ben Middlemas set up Milan Aleksic, who produce a lovely run and finish to make it 2-0. Nna Noukeu then came up with another save shortly after to deny Benfica once again.

Abdullahi was withdrawn in the second half as his injury comeback continues to be handled carefully. The striker was replaced by Jack Whittaker. The substitution saw Ogunsuyi move into his favoured central attacking role. With 20. minutes to play, Benfica B were awarded a penalty after Harrison Jones committed a foul in the box. Nna Noukeu initially saved Joao Veloso’s penalty but the rebound was turned home to make it 2-1.

Defender Tom Lavery was brought on for Bainbridge with just under a quarter of an hour to play as Murty looked to sure his side up at the back. Jaydon Jones replaced captain Harrison Jones in stoppage time as Benfica pushed for an equaliser.

However, Murty’s men were able to hold on for the win. The result sees Sunderland move up to second place in Group B. Sunderland will advance to the next stages of the competition dependant on next month’s game between Athletic Bilbao and Blackburn Rovers .

Sunderland starting XI: Nna Noukeu, Jenson Jones, Seelt (Kindon ‘45), Bell, Bainbridge (Lavery ‘77), Middlemas, Aleksic, Harrison Jones (Jaydon Jones ‘91), Poveda (Walsh ‘45), Ogunsuyi, Abdullahi (Whittaker ‘63).

Sunderland unused subs: Chibueze, Geragusian

Here, we take a look at how James Copley rated each Sunderland under-21 player during the game against Benfica B in the Premier League International Cup at the Stadium of Light:

Blondy Nna Noukeu Produced a remarkable double save in the opening 10 minutes to deny Benfica B an opener. Commanded his area well into the second half as well, producing another trio of saves in quick succession around the 54th-minute. Saved a penalty in the second half but the rebound was unluckily turned home. Superb display from the goalkeeper. 9

Oliver Bainbridge Did well up and down Sunderland's left flank from full-back. Looked to get forward when he could. A solid display. 6

Luke Bell Picked up a daft booking in the first half. Did well to adjust to the change in central defensive partner at half-time. Looked pretty composed on the ball for the most part and showed great defensive nous throughout, particularly at the end. 8