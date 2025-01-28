Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Evan Ferguson in recent weeks.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland may have been handed a significant blow in their hopes of signing Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson this January, with Premier League interest reportedly mounting around the Republic of Ireland international.

Earlier in the week, journalist Fabrizio Romano suggested that the 20-year-old is “expected to leave Brighton on loan in the next days with genuine interest from several clubs”. Sunderland have previously been touted as admirers of the centre-forward, and are still understood to be pursuing attacking reinforcements prior to Monday’s looming transfer deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Ferguson may ultimately prove to be one option beyond their reach, with the widespread understanding being that he is likely to seal a temporary move to a Premier League club if he does indeed leave Brighton.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

To that end, the Daily Mail report that West Ham have emerged as “favourites” to sign the starlet. The Hammers are currently managed by Graham Potter, who worked with Ferguson at Brighton, and are eager to bring in a centre-forward following injuries to Michail Antonio and Niklas Fullkrug, as well as Jarrod Bowen, who is often deployed in hybrid attacking role through the middle.

Alongside West Ham, the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth, Fulham, and Everton have all been credited with interest in Ferguson, while the player is also said to be garnering attention from Germany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For his part, Ferguson has struggled for consistent game time this season, and has been limited to just 220 minutes of top flight football thus far. As far back as December, reports have suggested that he could be a candidate for a temporary departure from the Amex Stadium this month, and in that regard, the likes of Leeds United and Celtic were also mentioned as prospective suitors, alongside Sunderland.

Senior figures at Brighton have, however, previously sought to play down the possibility of Ferguson leaving the club this month. In a press conference around the turn of the year, Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler said: "I don't know from where this information [rumours of Ferguson’s exit] comes because I said to Evan that I am happy he is here with the team. I am happy how he is training, what shape he is in physically, mentally. Of course, he is a young player and needs game time.”

In an interview with talkSPORT, Seagulls chief Paul Barber added: "Evan's a really important part of the squad. Sometimes mischievous rumours emerge from various strange places and one or two journalists will buy into those ideas, put out there by one or two other clubs perhaps in some cases. "But Evan's very happy, we're very happy with Evan, we expect him to be an important of the squad throughout the season. Unfortunately, sometimes in this business we know that the rumour mill and the noise on the outside is stuff you have to ignore."

Amid transfer speculation last year, Ferguson was reportedly valued at an eye-watering £100 million, with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United said to be keen on prising him away from the south coast.