Middlesbrough are set to sanction the departure of experienced duo Matt Clarke and Dan Barlaser ahead of Sunderland's visit to the Riverside next Monday.

Central defender Clarke has made 17 appearances across all competitions this season, but is set to join former club Derby County on loan until the end of the season. While Rams defender Eiran Cashin is the subject of significant transfer interest from Brighton in the current window, Paul Warne was already in the market for a defender after seeing Curtis Nelson ruled out for the rest of campaign. The deal to bring Clarke back to Pride Park is believed to be advanced.

Derby have also registered an interest in Middlesbrough midfielder Dan Barlaser, who worked with Warne at Rotherham United. That deal is not as advanced but it appears that Middlesbrough are open to letting the 28-year-old depart this month. Both Clarke and Barlaser have been included in matchday squads of late, but have not had many minutes. Middlesbrough's squad for Sunderland's visit will be bolstered by the addition of Morgan Whittaker, who will be available for the first time after joining from Plymouth Argyle last week.

Key players such as Anfernee Dijksteel, Jonny Howson, Tommy Conway and Riley McGree are all also closing on a return to competitive action, though they remain doubts for Monday's crucial game. Uncertainty continues to surround striker Emmanuel Latte Lath and his availability for the game. Latte Lath has been heavily linked with an exit before the transfer deadline, which will be around an hour after full time on Monday. The striker has been the subject of a bid in the region of £20 million from the MLS already this month, before picking up a calf injury in the 2-1 defeat to Preston North End at the weekend.