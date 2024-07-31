Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk from across the Championship.

Coventry City have reportedly stolen a march on Championship rivals Hull City in the race to sign West Bromwich Albion forward Brandon Thomas-Asante.

The Tigers were believed to have made a successful £3m offer for the once-capped Ghana international earlier this week and were expected to finalise the deal before the end of the week. However, Football Insider have now claimed Coventry have matched their bid and revealed Thomas-Asante will undergo a medical at the Sky Blues training ground and will become Mark Robins’ fifth signing of the summer transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robins have already signed Hammarby goalkeeper Oliver Dovin, Bologna defender Luis Binks, Huddersfield Town midfielder Jack Rudoni and Australian youngster Raphael Borges and is now increasingly likely to conclude a deal for Thomas-Asante after agreeing personal terms with the Baggies forward. The move will come as something of a blow for West Brom after Thomas-Asante scored 12 goals and provided two assists in 43 appearances in all competitions last season to help his side reach the Championship play-offs - but any thoughts of a return to the Premier League were ended by a semi-final defeat against Southampton.

Hull will now turn their attention towards other targets as they look to replace Jaden Philogene and Liam Delap after they joined Aston Villa and Ipswich Town earlier this month.

Leeds United ‘make offer’ for former Liverpool and Rangers winger

Leeds United have already enjoyed a hectic summer transfer window and could continue their recruitment plans with a move for one long-term target.

The Whites have already overseen the permanent or loan departures of 16 members of Daniel Farke’s squad after the likes of Archie Gray, Glen Kamara, Marc Roca and Charlie Cresswell all left Elland Road over the last month. Farke has added four new faces to his ranks after taking Bournemouth midfielder Joe Rothwell on a season-long loan and completing the permanent transfers of Salford City goalkeeper Alex Cairns, Sheffield United full-back Jayden Bogle and Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon, who spent last season on loan at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AFP via Getty Images

With thoughts now turning towards Farke’s fifth summer addition, reports in Turkey have suggested Leeds have reignited their interest in former Liverpool and Rangers winger Ryan Kent as his future with Super Lig club Fenerbahce continues to be the subject of intense speculation. The 27-year-old is not in Jose Mourinho’s plans for his first season in charge of the Istanbul giants according to news outlet Haber Ekspres and Leeds have tabled an offer worth around £2m to land a player first linked with a move to Elland Road prior to his move to Turkey. The report states talks between the two clubs are ongoing and Mourinho’s stance on Kent has only enhanced the Whites’ belief they can finally complete a move for the winger.