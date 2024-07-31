Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sunderland transfer story has taken an interesting twist after Kylian Mbappe concluded his purchase of Caen

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has completed a takeover of French second-division club Caen - which could impact Sunderland’s transfer business this summer

Interconnected Ventures, founded by Mbappe, has acquired the majority shares of Caen through its investment entity Coalition Capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are said to have had several bids rejected for Caen striker Alexandre Mendy after the player decided on Wearside as his next destination and not Saudi Arabia. Reports have suggested that the Mbappe takeover is holding up Mendy’s move to Sunderland with the club's new ownership now hoping to convince him to stay after buying the club for around £17million.

“This transaction marks a significant step in the club’s strategic development and reinforces its natural ambition to remain among the historic places in French football,” a club statement read.

“It is an incredible opportunity for Stade Malherbe Caen to be able to count on Coalition Capital for its development. Its values, commitments and extraordinary vision of sport are unique assets for this project.

“I thank Coalition Capital for their trust and I am very happy to be able to share this new cycle for the club with them. More than ever, the Stade Malherbe Caen project will live up to its history and its supporters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad