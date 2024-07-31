Kylian Mbappe concludes £17m Caen takeover deal - what it could mean for Alexandre Mendy's Sunderland transfer
Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has completed a takeover of French second-division club Caen - which could impact Sunderland’s transfer business this summer
Interconnected Ventures, founded by Mbappe, has acquired the majority shares of Caen through its investment entity Coalition Capital.
Sunderland are said to have had several bids rejected for Caen striker Alexandre Mendy after the player decided on Wearside as his next destination and not Saudi Arabia. Reports have suggested that the Mbappe takeover is holding up Mendy’s move to Sunderland with the club's new ownership now hoping to convince him to stay after buying the club for around £17million.
“This transaction marks a significant step in the club’s strategic development and reinforces its natural ambition to remain among the historic places in French football,” a club statement read.
“It is an incredible opportunity for Stade Malherbe Caen to be able to count on Coalition Capital for its development. Its values, commitments and extraordinary vision of sport are unique assets for this project.
“I thank Coalition Capital for their trust and I am very happy to be able to share this new cycle for the club with them. More than ever, the Stade Malherbe Caen project will live up to its history and its supporters.”
Mbappe was reportedly tracked by Caen for numerous years, but their relegation from Ligue 1 in 2012 ended the club’s chances of being able to secure his signature on schoolboy terms and he subsequently joined Monaco. Mbappe has now moved to Real Madrid in Spain after the summer’s European Championships.
