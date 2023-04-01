Amad Diallo's classy Sunderland gesture, Jarred Gillett's big call plus Edouard Michut chant at Burnley
After the Sunderland players had applauded their travelling fans following their goalless draw against Championship leaders Burnley, Amad Diallo stayed back a little longer.
The Manchester United loanee had spotted a sign being held asking for the player’s shirt, and subsequently made a young supporter’s night by giving his jersey to Black Cats fan Charlie Creaser.
Amad had come the closest to opening the scoring at Turf Moor when his deflected second-half effort hit the crossbar, yet this was still a very credible point for Tony Mowbray’s side against a team which hasn’t lost at home all season.
Here are some of the other moments you may have missed:
A new Edouard Michut chant
While the French midfielder started on the bench and was only brought on in the second half, the travelling Sunderland supporters were able to chant their new song about Edouard Michut.
To the tune of ‘Just Can't Get Enough’ the Black Cats’ away crowd of over 2,200 sang the 20-year-old’s name, while Michut came on to replace Piere Ekwah just after the hour mark and played his part in the result.
A pause in play
There was a brief pause in play in the 21st minute to allow players who are observing Ramadan to take on board fluids.
The period of Ramadan started on Wednesday, March 22 and will end on the evening of Friday, April 21. During this period, a number of Muslim players will not consume any food or drink during daylight hours as part of their fast.
Burnley’s Anass Zaroury was the only player on the pitch observing Ramadan when the game was stopped in the first half, before the match was quickly restarted.
Referee makes a quick call
Performances of referees has been a big talking point at times this season, yet official Jarred Gillett deserves credit for a big call he made in the first half.
Burnley fans were appealing for a penalty when Nathan Tella anticipated contact in the Sunderland box from Dan Neil, who withdrew from the challenge as the opposition player ran into him.
Despite calls for a spot kick, Gillett reacted quickly to the high-speed incident, opting not to award a penalty or book the Burnley player.
Luke O’Nien stands his ground
After moving to centre-back, Luke O’Nien once again showed his value to Sunderland with an excellent performance.
The Sunderland man produced a couple of hefty challenges, and found himself squaring up to Tella in the second half after the pair had chased a ball down the channel.
Unlike against Norwich a couple of weeks ago, O’Nien didn’t kiss his opponent when the exchange got a little heated.
Jewison Benntte watches from afar
Sunderland were without several first-team players for the match, after Dan Ballard and Jewison Bettette were sidelined while on international duty, joining Corry Evans, Ross Stewart, Aji Alese and Elliot Embleton on the squad’s injury list.
Bennette dislocated his shoulder while away with Costa Rica but posted a picture on his Instagram story of him watching the Burnley match with a drink from Starbucks, accompanied by the caption: ‘always supporting.’