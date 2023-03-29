Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray gives full injury update - with one major blow and one big boost
Sunderland’s injury crisis has worsened over the international break, with Jewison Bennette likely to be missing for the rest of the season.
Bennette missed Costa Rica’s game on Tuesday night after suffering a shoulder injury, and the initial assessment is that he suffered a dislocation that could require an operation.
The young winger will be assessed when he returns to Wearside, but head coach Tony Mowbray fears his campaign could be done: “Jewison has dislocated his shoulder and he’s probably finished for the season.
“He probably needs an operation and a pin in, we’ll assess that when he gets back in the building but that is what we’ve heard.”
Mowbray is also light on defensive options with Dan Ballard also picking an injury on international duty.
The club had confirmed earlier in the day that Ballard would be missing for two to three weeks with a hamstring injury that he picked up playing against Finland in midweek.
It means the influential defender will be missing for the club’s Easter programme, as well as the trip to Burnley.
Niall Huggins is closing in on a return but is likely to play a further U21s fixture before being considered for first-team selection, while Lynden Gooch is fully fit.
One further boost is that Dennis Cirkin is expected to return to the squad following his concussion: “Dennis played in a bounce game we had against Hartlepool the other day, he played 60 or 70 minutes. He was pretty comfortable and felt pretty good, so he’ll be in the squad. As long as he trains today and then again tomorrow with no problems, he’ll come with us.”