Lynden Gooch playing for Sunderland against Burnley. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
'Outstanding': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after hard-fought Burnley draw - including one 9

Sunderland held Championship leaders Burnley to a goalless draw at Turf Moor – but who stood out for the Black Cats?

By Phil Smith
Published 31st Mar 2023, 22:13 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 22:13 BST

The hosts saw most of the ball throughout the match, yet Tony Mowbray’s side defended admirably for large spells to keep their opponents at bay.

Sunderland even hit the bar in the second half when substitute Amad saw a deflected effort rebound off the woodwork.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at Turf Moor:

Made a good save from Harwood-Bellis in the first half, distributed well and claimed crosses with real calm through the second half. 7

1. Anthony Patterson - 7

Showed his quality in the air and just about came through his battle on the ground against Zaroury. Steady display and part of a very impressive clean sheet. 7

2. Trai Hume - 7

Again shifted position and again delivered, winning his second-half battle with Tella emphatically. Barely put a foot wrong. 8

3. Luke O’Nien - 8

Another excellent performance from Sunderland’s pillar of consistency. Gave up very little to Barnes. 8

4. Danny Batth - 8

