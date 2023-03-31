'Outstanding': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after hard-fought Burnley draw - including one 9
Sunderland held Championship leaders Burnley to a goalless draw at Turf Moor – but who stood out for the Black Cats?
By Phil Smith
Published 31st Mar 2023, 22:13 BST
The hosts saw most of the ball throughout the match, yet Tony Mowbray’s side defended admirably for large spells to keep their opponents at bay.
Sunderland even hit the bar in the second half when substitute Amad saw a deflected effort rebound off the woodwork.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at Turf Moor:
