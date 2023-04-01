The hosts saw most of the ball throughout the match, yet Tony Mowbray’s side defended admirably for large spells to keep their opponents at bay.

Sunderland even hit the bar in the second half when substitute Amad saw a deflected effort rebound off the woodwork.

Here’s how some fans reacted after the match:

Sunderland fans.

@smunday87: Love the fact we thought O’Nien was just a league One player, that bloke is so good. Been a critic of Gooch but was superb. Really have the making of a very good side.

@m_tbeck: Another really solid performance that against the best team in the league

@buff_egan: Great performance and great result. Mowbray got that absolutely spot on. O’Nien and Gooch were class

@76skelly: Tremendous performance and point that. Arguably the better team over the 90 mins. Thought Gooch & O’Nien were both excellent at the back. Amazing away end again, can’t beat a good atmosphere

@RamseySAFC: We've battered teams this season but for me that was our best performance of the season. Outstanding one through to eleven. Close call between O'Nien and Gooch for MOTM but would give it to Gooch just. Also thought Pritchard led the front line press excellently.

@MichaelGGarry1: MotM - Gooch. Honourable mentions for O'Nien, Clarke, Neil and Batth for the work-rate. Well organised, pretty solid, not much attacking. Interesting to see Lijhadji play more central, as a big fast lad I did wonder if they would try him up front in these desperate times.…

@CameronBlunt99: What a performance that was!! Everyone dug in class there. Special mention for Gooch and O'Nien!! Tremendous! Ha'way the lads!

@ElliottSAFC: Exceptional team performance defensively whilst looking a threat going forward. Disciplined from start to finish in Batth, O'Nien and when fit Ballard we have three brick walls

@AdamSAFC97: Proper away end that, all it was missing was a winner. Thought Lynden Gooch was superb at left-back the night mind, body on the line on numerous occasions

