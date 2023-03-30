News you can trust since 1873
Why Burnley vs Sunderland is likely to be stopped 15 minutes into Championship fixture

Sunderland’s Championship match at Burnley is likely to be stopped around the 15-minute mark to allow players who are observing Ramadan to take on board fluids.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 30th Mar 2023, 17:05 BST- 1 min read

The period of Ramadan started on Wednesday, March 22 and will end on the evening of Friday, April 21. During this period, a number of Muslim players will not consume any food or drink during daylight hours as part of their fast.

Friday’s game at Turf Moor is set to kick-off at 8pm after being selected for live TV broadcast.

Turf Moor Stadium in Burnley. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)
And Burnley have confirmed referee Jarred Gillett is likely to pause play around 15 minutes into the first half so players who are fasting can take in food and liquids.

There will also be an announcement and message on the big screens at Turf Moor before the match to ensure everybody in attendance is aware of the pause in play.

Sunderland are set to be backed by another sold-out away crowd of over 2,200 supporters.

