Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light. Picture: Frank Reid
When every Sunderland player's contract will expire after update and new Dan Neil deal: Photo gallery

Sunderland have eight Championship games remaining this season – while long-term planning is also taking place at The Academy of Light.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 10:01 GMT

The Black Cats made three new signings in January, including Pierre Ekwah, Joe Anderson and Isaac Lihadji, while forward Joe Gelhardt arrived on loan from Leeds.

Midfielders Dan Neil and Corry Evans have recently signed new deals, while Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman recently provided an update to the Echo concerning Danny Batth, Alex Pritchard and Ross Stewart.

Here is when every Sunderland player’s contract is set to expire:

Diallo signed a long-term contract when he joined Manchester United in January 2021, penning a deal until 2025 with the Premier League club. He is on loan at Sunderland until the end of the season.

1. Amad Diallo - On loan from Manchester United

Diallo signed a long-term contract when he joined Manchester United in January 2021, penning a deal until 2025 with the Premier League club. He is on loan at Sunderland until the end of the season. Photo: Frank Reid

Several Championship clubs were interested in the forward before he signed for Sunderland on loan until the end of the season. He signed a long-term deal at Leeds last year which will run until the summer of 2027.

2. Joe Gelhardt - On loan from Leeds United

Several Championship clubs were interested in the forward before he signed for Sunderland on loan until the end of the season. He signed a long-term deal at Leeds last year which will run until the summer of 2027. Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland agreed to sign the teenage midfielder on an initial loan deal from PSG, which includes a club option to make the transfer permanent at the end of this season.

3. Edouard Michut - Initial loan from PSG

Sunderland agreed to sign the teenage midfielder on an initial loan deal from PSG, which includes a club option to make the transfer permanent at the end of this season. Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland had an option to recall Winchester from his loan spell at Shrewsbury in January but didn't activate it. His Black Cats contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

4. Carl Winchester - Summer of 2023

Sunderland had an option to recall Winchester from his loan spell at Shrewsbury in January but didn't activate it. His Black Cats contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Photo: Frank Reid

