Elliot spots major progress in Gateshead's home win against Boston United

Gateshead returned to winning ways with a professional display in Tuesday night’s home game with Boston United.

Rob Elliot believes Gateshead’s 2-0 home win against Boston United is a clear indication his side are finding different ways to break down opposition.

The Pilgrims arrived on Tyneside looking to build on credible draws against Aldershot Town and Altrincham and they gave their hosts some uncomfortable moments in the opening stages at the International Stadium. However, it was the Heed that found the breakthrough as on-loan Derby County defender Ben Radcliffe grabbed his first goal for the club with a neat turn and finish just after the quarter of an hour mark. Top goalscorer Owen Oseni doubled the lead ten minutes before half-time as the summer signing made the most of some fine approach play from Luke Hannant and that was enough to secure the points for Elliot’s men.

Gateshead celebrate their first goal in their 2-0 home win against Boston (photo Ryan McDermott) | Ryan McDermott

A slight change in approach from both sides made the second-half a more tactical affair - but it was the Heed that came closest to adding to the scoring as the likes of Jacob Butterfield, Mark Beck and Jovan Malcolm were all denied by Pilgrims debutant Aidan Stone. However, the three points had already been secured as Elliot’s side moved on from two successive defeats against Dagenham and Redbridge and Forest Green Rovers - and that left their manager to praise his players for adapting to the changes he made during the game.

He told The Echo: “It was a tough one towards the end but I always felt comfortable defensively. We had to change the shape a little bit but we have to be humble enough and respectful enough towards Boston that we can change to win games because normally we are not too resistant to that. But the lads realise they can win in different ways and if things aren’t going well, you don’t give up the ghost, you dig in and you find other ways to get better. We have to do the plan B stuff even better and I thought the lads managed it really well.”

Elliot also praised striker Oseni after he racked up his fourth goal in his first ten appearances for the club after he moved to the International Stadium following his release from Derby County during the summer. The youngster enjoyed a productive pre-season with the Heed and has looked to establish himself as Elliot’s first choice forward after the former Newcastle United goalkeeper also added Mark Beck and former West Bromwich Albion striker Jovan Malcolm to his ranks.

He said: “I think he’s played well but we just have to be patient. He’s young, he’s only played about 25 games in men’s football so he’s learning all of the time. It’s a great goal from him, it’s a proper striker’s goal. It’s what we wanted from Hanno (Hannant), driving at the full-back, putting the ball across the box and Owen’s in that second position we talk about all of the time to get that tap-in - but it’s a well-worked goal and it’s what we work on so when we see it, it’s really good to see as a team because it reinforces why we do things and the lads belief in it.”

The Heed are back in action on Saturday when they visit Southend United.