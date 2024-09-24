Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A closer look at the latest Sunderland-related transfer speculation

Less than a month has passed since the summer transfer window closed, and already attention is beginning to turn to January and the business it could bring for Sunderland and their rivals.

The Black Cats had a relatively productive market last time out, and their promising start to the new campaign would suggest that the additions made to Regis Le Bris’ squad in recent months have helped to build a stronger cohort than the one who limped to a mid-table finish in 2023/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are still, however, some questions that remain unanswered on Wearside. As a prospective deal for free agent Aaron Connolly continues to intrigue, will the Black Cats require another striker in the new year, and perhaps more pressingly still, for how much longer can Sunderland retain the services of some of their best and brightest young talents? With plenty of speculation doing the rounds, we’ve taken a closer look at a couple of transfer stories on those particular topics that you might have missed from the past day or two. Check out our round-up below...

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Rigg continues to be in demand

For a while now, Sunderland sensation Chris Rigg has been at the centre of widespread speculation surrounding his future on Wearside. First, the likes of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund were linked, while reports emerged last week suggesting that Manchester United are keen on the teenager, and could be willing to make their move in January.

Now, talkSPORT have backed up those claims, stating that the Red Devils are intent on “stepping up” their interest in Rigg, with a number of unnamed Premier League clubs also said to be monitoring his situation. One side who are specified, however, are Newcastle United. The Magpies have been linked with the 17-year-old before, prior to the player opting to sign his first professional contract in the senior game at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, Sunderland’s bitter rivals are still understood to be admirers of Rigg’s, with talkSPORT suggesting that part of the reason Manchester United are so desperate to make their move for the starlet is because they feel the need to “fend off competition” from St. James’ Park.

Mendy rules out January exit

Elsewhere, Sunderland fans may finally be about to hear the last of reported summer target Alexandre Mendy. The SM Caen striker was frequently linked with move to Wearside during the transfer window, and even went as far as to openly state his desire to join the Black Cats on numerous occasions.

Ultimately, of course, a deal failed to materialise, and according to the man himself, there is no chance that a prospective agreement will be revisited in January. In a recent interview with French media, the Guinea-Bissau discussed his collapsed switch to the Stadium of Light, saying: “For my confidence, it was important. Afterwards, no, I’m not 100% recovered.

“Despite everything, there are psychological after-effects, which will go away with time. There were words given… Having packed the boxes, having projected yourself elsewhere. We have to unpack everything now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing the prospect of a winter exit from Caen, he added: “I have learned to live day by day, since planning ahead has not worked out too well for me. I will be there tomorrow; we will see what happens next. I have no deadline or absolutely no desire to leave in [after] December.”