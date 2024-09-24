Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Sunderland starlet registered his first goal of the season against Middlesbrough at the weekend

Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg has reflected on the “really special moment” that came after he scored on his Championship debut for the Black Cats during a 5-0 demolition of Southampton at the Stadium of Light last season.

The teenager has been in sensational form so far this term, and notched the winning goal in a 1-0 victory over local rival Middlesbrough on Saturday lunchtime to help Regis Le Bris’ side continue their impressive start to the new campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But long before he established himself as a regular fixture of Sunderland’s starting XI, Rigg was providing glimpses of his enormous potential, including a well-taken header in a memorable victory over the Saints last September.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

During an interview with teammate Luke O’Nien, as shared by the Black Cats’ official YouTube channel, Rigg was asked: “History maker, youngest player ever to score for Sunderland, and also scoring on your Sunderland [Championship] debut - which one was more special?”

Righ responded: “Oh, good question. I would say the Championship debut. That was so, so surreal. [I can recall] every bit of it... I've just headed it straight into the ground. Keeper probably should have saved it, but it went in, [and I] ran over there [towards the corner flag]. I could hear all the fans, and then it just stopped and I felt like I was in, like, a world of my own. Honestly, a great day for me, that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Nien then asked his young colleague: “How much did it mean to your family as well?”, to which Rigg replied: “So much. I think there's a clip of me hugging my dad after the game, and I think that hug was probably the tightest hug I've ever had in my whole life.”

“I cried, did any of you cry?,” O’Nien added, to which Rigg answered: “Nearly. But it was a really special moment for me and my converted Sunderland fan of a dad.”

Rigg has featured in all six of Sunderland’s Championship matches so far this term, starting on five occasions. Saturday’s goal against Middlesbrough was his first of the campaign, and his fourth for the club overall.