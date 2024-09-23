Gateshead boss impressed by Derby County youngster as former West Bromwich Albion striker backed to shine
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Gateshead manager Rob Elliot has been impressed with on-loan Derby County youngster Ben Radcliffe as the talented young defender settles into life with the National League club.
Following the successful loan of Rams academy striker Dajaune Brown last season, links between the Heed and the Championship club have flourished and have now led to an agreement over a half-season deal for Radcliffe. The versatile defender made his debut as a late substitute in the recent home win against Barnet before coming off the bench once again in last weekend’s 7-1 hammering at the hands of Dagenham and Redbridge. Radcliffe was handed a first start in Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat against Forest Green Rovers and repaid Elliot’s faith with a composed display that impressed the Heed boss and supporters alike.
He told The Echo: “He was absolutely fantastic. He’s a powerful lad and a really confident boy. He’s come in and done really well in difficult circumstances. He came on against Barnet and won headers. At Dagenham, he came on in a really difficult position but did well for the team and then I think the big thing for me is his mentality to keep going and keep going, his mentality and his defensive work. He’s a threat in both boxes and he’s going to have a good future ahead of him. He missed a lot of football last season for one reason or another but I think he’s been a real find. We are really pleased with him.”
Elliot could resist the temptation to hand a first start to new signing Jovan Malcolm after he produced a lively display when he was introduced as a second-half display in Saturday’s defeat. The former West Bromwich Albion striker impressed during a trial spell with the Heed in pre-season but held off agreeing to a deal when he received interest from a number of League Two clubs. However, the 21-year-old has now put pen-to-paper on a two-year contract at the International Stadium and Elliot has praised Malcolm’s attitude and ability as he looks to make an impact with the Tynesiders.
He said: “He’s a fantastic talent and obviously he played for us in pre-season - but he had a few other things and he wanted to explore those. It was right that he did but he always said if the Football League thing didn’t come off, he would come here and he’s stuck to his word, which speaks a lot of his attitude. He’s signed for two years because we think he’s going to be someone very exciting and I think we saw glimpses - but he’s nowhere near match-fit. We will make sure we build him up and we need to give him the opportunity and time to develop towards match fitness without putting him at risk.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.