Championship promotion odds after huge Sunderland win vs Middlesbrough amid Burnley, Leeds United twists

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 22nd Sep 2024, 20:00 BST

Sunderland re-asserted themselves as serious early promotion contenders with an excellent win at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland returned to winning ways in spectacular fashion on Saturday with a hard-fought 1-0 derby-day win at home to Middlesbrough. Chris Rigg scored the only goal of the game inside 24 minutes at the Stadium of Light to pull his side back into the automatic promotion places.

An unbeaten West Bromwich Albion remain first but the Black Cats are just one point behind, with Regis Le Bris enjoying an excellent start to life in the Championship. And not only did the points cement Sunderland’s top-two spot, it improved their standing in the bookies’ odds to remain there come May.

Below, The Sunderland Echo has rounded up all current promotion odds, courtesy of BetVictor. Scroll down to see where the Black Cats sit...

Current league place: 20th | Promotion odds: 150/1

1. 24. Plymouth Argyle

Current league place: 20th | Promotion odds: 150/1 | Getty Images

Current league place: 24th | Promotion odds: 125/1

2. 23. Cardiff City

Current league place: 24th | Promotion odds: 125/1 Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Current league place: 23rd | Promotion odds: 125/1

3. 22. Portsmouth

Current league place: 23rd | Promotion odds: 125/1 | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Current league place: 9th | Promotion odds: 66/1

4. 21. Oxford United

Current league place: 9th | Promotion odds: 66/1 Photo: Getty Images

