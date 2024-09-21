Gateshead boss Elliot takes the positives from Forest Green Rovers defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gateshead lost for the second consecutive National League game as Forest Green Rovers collected all three points at the International Stadium.

Rob Elliot admitted he ‘couldn’t ask too much more’ of his Gateshead players after they fell to a 2-0 home defeat against Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

The Heed went into the game looking to move on from last weekend’s 7-1 hammering at the hands of Dagenham and Redbridge - but found themselves a goal down inside five minutes when a Liam Sercombe shot struck a Gateshead defeat before deflecting beyond Tiernan Brooks and into the back of his net. Despite suffering that early setback, Elliot’s men enjoyed the better of the vast majority of the remainder of the game with the likes of Tom Allan, Tyrelle Newton and Louis Storey all going close. However, it was Mark Beck that went closest to finding a deserved equaliser when the powerful forward’s header looped over Rovers keeper Jed Ward but struck his crossbar and went over. With Gateshead pushing forwards in seven minutes of injury-time, the visitors took advantage of the space left behind as substitute Christian Doidge sealed the points with a close-range finish.

Action from Gateshead's 2-0 home defeat against Forest Green Rovers (photo Charlie Waugh) | Charlie Waugh

Despite the obvious disappointment of playing so well in a defeat, former Newcastle United keeper Elliot stressed his side would ‘win a lot more than they will lose’ if they can replicate the style of play on display during the loss.

He told The Echo: “I think you have to take the positives from a game like that. Yes, we don’t want to concede those goals and we will review it. We don’t want to lose but, ultimately, if we play like that and we play with that momentum, we will win a lot more than we will lose. I think Louis (Storey, player-assistant manager) said it in the dressing room after the game, we’ve won five, drawn two and lost two, and we’ve lost in circumstances where we dominated the game. Against Dagenham, it was big moments, I asked for a reaction, and we fell short in terms of getting goals - but I really couldn’t ask too much more of them.”

Elliot did reveal he and his coaching staff would look to bring an improvement out of their attacking players over the coming weeks after they were unable to break down a dogged and determined Rovers defence that ultimately laid the foundations for their win on Tyneside.

He said: “The reflection is we just need to take a little more personal responsibility in really believing when you’re in the final third that the cross will find the man or the shot will find the target. That’s probably something we need to work on, especially with the younger players, to show that real belief of how good they are and how good they are. But we will get there, it’s only the ninth game and we are still in a good position.”