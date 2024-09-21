Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland beat Middlesbrough 1-0 on Saturday afternoon

Michael Carrick criticised the decision not to show Trai Hume a red card in the early stages of Sunderland's win over Middlesbrough.

Hume was shown a yellow card for a challenge on Emmanuel Latte Lath in the opening minutes of the game, with Chris Rigg going on to score the winner midway through the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carrick said his side have to be better at breaking teams down but felt that moment, alongside a missed header from Tommy Conway earlier in the half, was crucial in the final outcome.

"I thought it was pretty close," Carrick said.

"If anything I thought we probably edged it in terms of being the better team. We had more play around their box, more shots in general. It was pretty close.

"The goal is a break, it has fallen to them. Other than that I thought we limited them to a few individual moments. They have individual quality, especially in wide areas. A couple of incidents in the first half. We had the first big chance with Tommy and then a 100 per cent red card on Manu really. I don’t get why it’s not been given. Two big moments and then the longer it goes is what we are finding against teams, when they have the lead or are in the game against us they are defending with a lot of numbers and we’ve got to face that challenge, adapt and find ways to break teams down.

"I've not spoken to the referee. For me it’s when is that time when it’s a game like this. They may say it’s early and it’s a yellow card and we don’t want to send someone off to, then when is that time when it’s a red card. I don’t know when that is and it’s a bit of a grey area for me. I don’t know if that was the reason why it gets made for that. I don’t understand the time when it changes really."