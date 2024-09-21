Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One Sunderland youngster enjoyed an impressive start to his loan spell with Northern Premier League club Hebburn Town.

Sunderland youngster Adam Richardson was given a major vote of confidence after helping Hebburn Town to a win in the first game of his loan spell with the Northern Premier League club.

The Black Cats academy goalkeeper was the subject of interest from National League and EFL clubs during the summer - but he has been handed an opportunity to impress in senior football with a Hornets side enjoying their first season in the third tier of non-league football. Richardson was handed a first start in Saturday’s home win against Lancaster City less than 24 hours after penning an initial one-month loan deal with Daniel Moore’s side.

Sunderland youngster Adam Richardson enjoyed a winning start to his loan spell with Hebburn Town (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

With his new side a goal up at half-time thanks to a header from captain Amar Purewal, Richardson was beaten by a deflected effort from visitors winger Charlie Bailey nine minutes into the second-half. However, Hebburn would not be denied and a late goal from centre-back Jack Donaghy helped Richardson enjoy a successful start to his temporary spell with the Hornets.

Speaking after the game, Hebburn manager Moore revealed what Richardson had told him as he left the pitch after the win and praised the Black Cats youngster’s attitude after he shown a determination and willingness to secure a loan move into the non-league game.

He told The Echo: “Adam was really good for us and he’s helped us to what could be a big win. He’s a confident young lad and he’s wanted to come out on loan and play men’s football. He came off the pitch with a smile on his face and he looked straight at me and said he absolutely loved it. It’s nice to see a lad coming from a Championship club saying he loves playing at our level and the fact he’s been desperate to play and it speaks volumes of his character. There aren’t many out there would do that and he’s come in, had a solid debut, the goal was a deflection but we are glad to have him at the club.”

Hebburn are now without a league game until Tuesday week when they visit Hyde United.