Your children having a whale of a time when they were in Year 3

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 13th Jan 2025, 16:01 BST

We just love this gallery of Year 3 photos from the classrooms of Sunderland in years gone by.

Looks like these kids had great fun with everything from odd socks in 2005 to bulb planting in 2013.

We have photos from Mill Hill, Barmston, Hylton Castle, Hetton Lyons, Seaburn Dene and more.

Have a look at these Sunderland Echo archive photos and then share your own memories by emailing [email protected]

Author Grant Slatter was having a great time with these pupils who were busy reading from his book about odd socks in 2005.

1. Grindon Broadway School

Author Grant Slatter was having a great time with these pupils who were busy reading from his book about odd socks in 2005. | se

Year 3 pupils from Sunderland High School had a go on the equipment at the Zig Zag gym in 2006.

2. Sunderland High School

Year 3 pupils from Sunderland High School had a go on the equipment at the Zig Zag gym in 2006. | se

Hylton Castle Primary School pupils worked on a healthy eating project which resulted in this great spread in 2006.

3. Hylton Castle Primary School

Hylton Castle Primary School pupils worked on a healthy eating project which resulted in this great spread in 2006. | se

The 38th annual Maypole event was held at Hetton Lyons Primary School in 2007.

4. Hetton Lyons Primary

The 38th annual Maypole event was held at Hetton Lyons Primary School in 2007. | se

