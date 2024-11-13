Remembering 1984 in Sunderland as Band Aid 40 prepares to hit the charts
A new 40th anniversary mix of Band Aid's Do They Know It's Christmas? will see the young and old voices of the charity single's artists come together to create an "ultimate" version.
Do They Know It's Christmas? - 2024 Ultimate Mix will premiere on UK breakfast radio and streaming on November 25, the 40th anniversary of the recording of the original song, and will be released physically on the Band Aid Compilation on November 29 on CD and vinyl.
A minimum of £5 will be donated to the Band Aid Trust when the single is sold on vinyl, a minimum of £1.50 will be donated when the single is sold on CD, and when the single is downloaded in a digital format, a minimum 50p will be donated.
How Sunderland helped in 1984
It brings back memories of when Sunderland people sprang into action to help the starving in Ethiopia 40 years ago.
In 1984, Argyle House School pupils spent 24 hours playing computer games and 100 of them took part in a session which stretched from a Friday into a Saturday, all organised by Bruce Wild.
It led to more than £1,000 being raised.
It spelled success at Mill Hill Primary
Mill Hill Primary School raised £920 by having a sponsored ‘spell-in’.
Four pupils at Thorney Close School- Sarah Hilton, 13, Lisa Eccles, 13, Tracey Bewey, 12, and Michelle Laine, 12, - organised a toy fair.
Children at Shotton Hall Junior School in Peterlee raised £93 at their harvest festival.
Great work at Usworth Grange Primary School where pupils bought a box of chocolates, a Christmas pudding and a half bottle of brandy.
They raffled them around school and streets in the area and raised £104.
And all this happened on Wearside
Let’s have a look at what else was happening in Sunderland that year.
The newly opened Sunderland North Labour Club started up in the old Monkwearmouth Workmen’s Club in George Street. Within weeks, it already had 600 members.
The 1966 World Cup winning team won another trophy at Roker Park when they took on a Variety Club X1 and won 3-1, with Bobby Moore kicking off the proceedings.
Super soya bean success at Thornhill School
And three Thornhill School pupils earned them the top prize in a competition based on soya beans.
Anthea and Katherine Smiles teamed up with Rachel Hart to enter the American soya bean industry’s challenge that started in the classroom but ended at the US Agricultural Trade Centre in London.
The girls start growing the plants in April 1984 and were so dedicated that they transferred their school work home during the summer.
Constant watering provided 140 pods from the one plant. From this result and a project submitted, they were invited to be one of the final six.
