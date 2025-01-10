I found these 15 fantastic photos of life on Wearside 20 years ago

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 10th Jan 2025, 09:22 GMT

Promotion, dancing, pubs: I’ve got memories of it all in a look back at Sunderland life 20 years ago.

There’s a whole host of memories in store if you take a look through these 15 wonderful Wearside views from 2005.

It was the year when Sunderland secured promotion to the Premier League, the Radio 1 Big Weekend came to the city and the International Kite and Music Festival was held.

That’s just for starters. Have a look.

Sterling or Euro. You could get chocolate versions of them both in Sunderland in 2005.

1. Golden memories from 2005

Sterling or Euro. You could get chocolate versions of them both in Sunderland in 2005. | se

Minister for Children Beverley Hughes was treated to an exhibition of breakdancing when she visited the Bangladeshi Centre in Sunderland in July 2005.

2. Dancing back to 2005

Minister for Children Beverley Hughes was treated to an exhibition of breakdancing when she visited the Bangladeshi Centre in Sunderland in July 2005. | se

Inside the Colliery Tavern in a Sunderland Echo archive photo from 2005.

3. Top times in the Tavern

Inside the Colliery Tavern in a Sunderland Echo archive photo from 2005. | se

Mud glorious mud in this Sunderland Echo archive photo from 2005.

4. Muddy memories

Mud glorious mud in this Sunderland Echo archive photo from 2005. | se

