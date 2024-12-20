What a milestone. Fifty years have passed since construction work started on the Tyne and Wear Metro.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was back in 1974 when the huge project which was set to become part of everyday life, first began.

Inside a Metro train in 1980. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

An insight into the Metro

It eventually opened in 1980 and these fantastic photos from that year - supplied by Getty Images - give an insight in what was to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More I went on the new Tyne and Wear Metro train on its first day, and these are my thoughts

They show the Metro system ready to open, pictured in July 1980 - just weeks before the official start date.

The tunnel of the Tyne and Wear Metro which leads to the Haymarket Metro station. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

There are scenes from the Haymarket station, inside one of the new trains, the CCTV cameras and inside a tunnel.

Tyne and Wear Metro at the Haymarket Metro station in 1980. (Photo by Stuart Clarke/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

A Royal occasion in 1980

The first passenger services were running by August 1980 and the Queen officially opened the Metro in 1981.

It’s 40 years this year since the Metro came to South Shields and Sunderland joined in 2002.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CCTV cameras inside the Haymarket Metro station, in 1980. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Did you know;

Earlier this year, author Keith Watson released a book called Metroland which had a tale from every Metro station.

Last year, Ben Cook ran the entire length of the Tyne and Wear Metro line to raise money for the Running Charity, which looks to “improve the lives of 16-25 year-olds who are homeless or at risk of homelessness”.

In 2011, four friends walked the entire route of the Metro system from South Hylton to Newcastle Airport to raise money for Cancer Research.

Our thanks to Getty Images for these fantastic views.