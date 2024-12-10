Love it or loathe it: 9 times we got Sunderland's cross country running at school on camera

It’s a real divider. Cross country running was a part of Sunderland school life but it split opinion.

You either loved it or loathed it but here’s nine Echo archive reminders of youngsters who were pretty nifty at the sport from 1980 to 2010.

They shone at St John Boste and St Robert of Newminster School as well as Hetton Lyons Country Park.

Have a browse through 30 years of cross country memories and then get in touch to share your own.

Join us as we follow members of 15 teams from Roman Catholic secondary schools in the diocese of Hexham and Newcastle. They were pictured negotiating a ditch at Seaburn during a two and a half mile cross country run in 1980.

1. Running back to 1980

Join us as we follow members of 15 teams from Roman Catholic secondary schools in the diocese of Hexham and Newcastle. They were pictured negotiating a ditch at Seaburn during a two and a half mile cross country run in 1980. | se

Tackling a snow covered course in the Schools Cross Country run at Silksworth in 1987. Tell us if you spot someone you know.

2. Snowy in Silksworth

Tackling a snow covered course in the Schools Cross Country run at Silksworth in 1987. Tell us if you spot someone you know. | se

These St Aidans school boys were picked for the GB cross country team in 1990. They are David Clark, left, Gerard May, centre, and Paul Lee.

3. Doing St Aidan's proud

These St Aidans school boys were picked for the GB cross country team in 1990. They are David Clark, left, Gerard May, centre, and Paul Lee. | se

St Robert of Newminster's Year 7 cross country team from 2003. Pictured are Stefan Aubrey, Tom Hope, Lewis Pemberton, Martyn Ross and Jonathan Shanks.

4. Retro at St Robert's

St Robert of Newminster's Year 7 cross country team from 2003. Pictured are Stefan Aubrey, Tom Hope, Lewis Pemberton, Martyn Ross and Jonathan Shanks. | se

