Soaked in Sunderland, with nine times people got drenched in the name of a good cause

There’s something quite satisfying about seeing someone you know get a soaking for charity.
You particularly love putting your teacher in the stocks and giving them a good old drenching, as these archive photos show.
Re-live that laughter-filled day when you pelted people at Southmoor School and St John Boste schools in 2003, St Aidan’s School in 2004, and the RNLI station in 2008.
1. Down on the beach
Daniel Cubbitt 7 years old, soaks RNLI crew member Jon Pollock at an RNLI open day 15 years ago. Photo: CA
2. All the fun of the St John Boste fair
Paul Foster may have been the head teacher at St John Boste School in Washington but that didn't stop 5-year-old Paul Farrow giving him a soaking at the Autumn fair in 2003. Photo: KB
3. Sponging the teacher at St Aidan's
It was sponge a teacher day at St Aidan's RC School in 2004 and Rory O'Mohony was the victim in the stock. Jonny Hope, Simon Gunn and John Redpath were the pupils armed with sponges. Photo: PB
4. Queuing up to have a go
Here are even more of the St Aidan's pupils waiting for their turn to soak a teacher in 2014. Photo: PB