Five Sunderland parks and green spaces have been honoured with Green Flag Awards, which are a top mark of quality and cleanliness.

Cllr Lyndsey Leonard, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and Net Zero at Sunderland City Council, Stuart Merrie from Environmental Services and Marc Morley, Director of Environmental Services at Mowbray Park - one of five Sunderland parks to have been awarded a Green Flag. Submitted picture.

Barnes Park, Hetton Lyons Country Park, Roker Park, Mowbray Park, and Herrington Country Park have once again been recognised as among the best in the country after achieving the international quality award for parks and green spaces.

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Councillor Lindsey Leonard, Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and Net Zero, said: "I'm delighted to see our beautiful parks and green spaces right up there with the best in the country. It's something everyone in our city can feel proud about.

"We know how much our residents value their local parks and everything they offer. Whether it's somewhere to take the kids, walk the dog, get some much needed exercise or just relax and enjoy nature, they're all well used all year round.

"Seeing five of our parks once again recognised with Green Flag awards is testament to all the hard work that goes into looking after them and making sure they are looking their best."

Sunderland's parks have been receiving Green Flag awards for a number of years. In 2005, the former colliery spoil heap that was transformed into Herrington Country Park won its first award, and it has achieved awards every year since.

Paul Todd MBE, scheme manager for Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Awards, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Sunderland City Council in achieving a Green Flag Award.

"The winning parks are a vital green space for communities in Sunderland to socialise, enjoy nature, for children to play safely as well as providing important opportunities for park users to improve their physical and mental health.

"We know that staff and volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that they maintain the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.

"It is important that our free to use spaces are maintained to the Green Flag Award standard, making them accessible for all members of the community while ensuring the environment is protected."

A full list of Green Flag Award-winning parks and green spaces is available here

The Green Flag Award Scheme (http://greenflagaward.org/) is run by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, in partnership with Keep Scotland Beautiful, Keep Wales Tidy and Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.

Any green space that is freely accessible to the public is eligible to enter for a Green Flag Award. Awards are given on an annual basis and winners must apply each year to renew their Green Flag Award status.

A Green Flag Community Award recognises quality sites managed by voluntary and community groups. Green Heritage Site Accreditation is judged on the treatment of the site’s historic features and the standard of conservation.