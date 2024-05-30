So proud: The Wearside Echoes army has reached 10,000 people
What a result! We have reason to celebrate as Wearside Echoes - the Sunderland Echo’s online retro community - marks the 10,000 membership mark. We would love you to join us.
Our daily dose of nostalgia from Sunderland and County Durham has been a hit ever since the group launched on Facebook back in 2018.
Each day, we bring you a mix of stories, photos and general memories from Wearside’s past - and you can join the group here.
A look at the highlights
Your own memories, which add a real flavour to the page, make our group extra special. Thanks to you, our army of retro followers has grown to 10,000 members - and counting. Let’s look back at some of the highlights.
New film ‘Reliving The Fairytale’ – our 44-minute tribute to fans’ memories of Sunderland’s FA Cup win 50 years ago - was released by the Sunderland Echo in May 2023.
And we made it extra special by bringing out a special edition of our Wearside Echoes newsletter, which was dedicated to memories of 1973.
Cloughie on the pitch
Our link-up with the North East Film Archive (NEFA) has been a thrilling new section of the Echo’s retro coverage. And last November, NEFA shared a cine clip with us - showing Brian Clough in action in one of his last matches for Sunderland in 1962.
Dozens of you loved our post from February 2023, when we showed you a picture of revellers at Fino’s. Cue memories of the Toy Dolls and dancing the night away.
Retail therapy from 1974
Shoppers in Sunderland’s Market Square was one of our earliest posts on the page - and one of our most loved. It looked back to a busy shopping day in 1974.
Lots of you will remember the Locarno ballroom. You certainly did when we asked for your memories of this 1964 scene, shared with us by Sunderland Antiquarian Society, who provide us with regular and fantastic insights into Wearside’s past.
And let’s not forget another of our superb contributors.
TikTok influencer Kathrine Taylor has been a part of the Wearside Echoes crew ever since she started contributing in 2022.
She has shared memories of the Chipper Club, schoolyard games and signs that Spring is on the way.
We want more
All that and more has come your way in the first five years of Wearside Echoes, with plenty more to follow.
Watch out for more memories, photos, teasers, reader interaction and plenty more besides as we continue the Echoes story.
If you are not a member yet, make sure you sign up by visiting us here. And if you still can’t get enough retro, why not sign up for our free email newsletter too, bringing more memories, photos and stories to your inbox every month. Head to the Echo website here to get yours.
