We have come so far since we launched a special Facebook group six years ago.

What a result! We have reason to celebrate as Wearside Echoes - the Sunderland Echo’s online retro community - marks the 10,000 membership mark. We would love you to join us.

Our daily dose of nostalgia from Sunderland and County Durham has been a hit ever since the group launched on Facebook back in 2018.

Each day, we bring you a mix of stories, photos and general memories from Wearside’s past - and you can join the group here.

A look at the highlights

Wearside Echoes is our Facebook group looking at Sunderland and County Durham's past.

Your own memories, which add a real flavour to the page, make our group extra special. Thanks to you, our army of retro followers has grown to 10,000 members - and counting. Let’s look back at some of the highlights.

And we made it extra special by bringing out a special edition of our Wearside Echoes newsletter, which was dedicated to memories of 1973.

Our 2023 coverage of the 50th anniversary of Sunderland's 1973 FA Cup glory.

Cloughie on the pitch

Our link-up with the North East Film Archive (NEFA) has been a thrilling new section of the Echo’s retro coverage. And last November, NEFA shared a cine clip with us - showing Brian Clough in action in one of his last matches for Sunderland in 1962.

A still from the North East Film Archive 1962 cine clip of Brian Clough in action.

Dozens of you loved our post from February 2023, when we showed you a picture of revellers at Fino’s. Cue memories of the Toy Dolls and dancing the night away.

They went to Fino's in 1992. Tell us if you loved it too.

Retail therapy from 1974

Shoppers in Sunderland’s Market Square was one of our earliest posts on the page - and one of our most loved. It looked back to a busy shopping day in 1974.

Looking back to Sunderland's 1974 shopping scene.

Lots of you will remember the Locarno ballroom. You certainly did when we asked for your memories of this 1964 scene, shared with us by Sunderland Antiquarian Society, who provide us with regular and fantastic insights into Wearside’s past.

Inside the Locarno private function room and Bar Grill in 1964 (Photo: Sunderland Antiquarian Society)

And let’s not forget another of our superb contributors.

Kathrine Taylor who has shared her TikTok take on Wearside nostalgia with Wearside Echoes.

We want more

All that and more has come your way in the first five years of Wearside Echoes, with plenty more to follow.

Watch out for more memories, photos, teasers, reader interaction and plenty more besides as we continue the Echoes story.

