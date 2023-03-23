Sunderland families can breathe a sigh of relief, as Met Office forecasters confirmed the start of astronomical spring this week. Since we have rolled over into a new season, we plan to look forward to all of the highlights the spring months bring – from carpets of flowers in the city’s parks to Easter celebrations.

We want to hear about YOUR favourite things at Wearside Echoes, and leading the charge for signs of spring is TikTok star Kathrine Taylor, who posts at North East Nostalgic.

Watch the video attached to this story above and find out her fondest memories of the golden season on Wearside from the 1990s, when she grew up. Her highlights include trips to Herrington Country Park and our coast. But what do you remember most from your younger days?

Dozens of readers got in touch to share the first signs of spring they remember seeing in Sunderland from childhood, from crocuses in Backhouse Park to new white socks and sandals for the milder weather.

Here are your Sunderland springtime memories, as shared on Wearside Echoes. If you’re not a member, join our community here.

Lynne Roberts: “Backhouse Park covered in crocuses.”

We do like to be beside the seaside! Is it one of your favourite places to visit in spring in Sunderland?

Rosemary Abram: “The scent of wallflowers in Roker Park.”

Moira Brown: “The carpet of crocus in Backhouse Park ... beautiful sight.”

Teresa Greenhalgh: “Daffodils, crocus, tulips, spring lambs, easter bonnets and white sandals to name just a few things.”

Caroline Mitchinson Lawther: “Crocus carpet in Backhouse Park.”

A beautiful view of the crocuses in Backhouse Park - a favourite for many Wearside Echoes followers!

Michael Mersh: “Light nights.”

Anne Stamp: “Wearing white sandals.”

Elaine Newton: “Swans and their cygnets in Mowbray Park.”

Ready, steady, roll! Taking part in Penshaw Bowl is a rite of passage as a Sunderland youngster.

Kath Katie Naisbett: “White sandles and yellow bobbles.”

Deborah Lough: “The snowdrops followed by crocuses and then daffodils in Backhouse Park.”

Sheila Truby: “Getting short socks and sandals for Easter.”

Annette Bainbridge: “Being able to play skips and hopscotch out in the street for longer after school on a Friday night!”

Lilian Loraine: “Wearing white socks and sandals for Easter.”

Diane Jenkins: “The many spring flowers in Backhouse Park and lighter nights to play out more.”