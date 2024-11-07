The Sunderland sculpture pigeons loved, but people wanted torn down

It’s 26 years since Sunderland shoppers told the Echo that they wanted a city centre sculpture gone.

Back in 1998, they made it clear that they would shed no tears if the city’s Market Square sculpture was torn down.

Calls for a public debate

At the time, city centre manager Chris Rawlinson called for a public debate about what should be done with it as part of the multi-million pound city centre developments.

The replica of Penshaw Monument had steel frames representing the Wearmouth Bridge, and it was built in 1990 for £55,000.

The Market Square sculpture which was up for debate in 1998. | se

But an Echo report in 1998 said that, as soon as it was unveiled, Wearsiders had described it as ugly and a waste of money.

A resting place for pigeons

They also said it had become a resting place for pigeons and a target for graffiti.

Shopper Tina Tarvit said at the time that she didn’t even notice it’s there any more.

Pauline and Sharon Jordison said it was an eyesore and should be pulled down.

Pauline added: “They spent all that money on it and I think it was a waste of time.”

The Market Square sculpture pictured soon after its unveiling in 1990. | se

‘It wants taking out’

Sharon thought the money could have been better spent. “I think they should have given the money to the hospital or some charity, not just somewhere for pigeons.”

How the Sunderland Echo reported the story of the sculpture. | se

Alan Telford wanted to see it ripped out and destroyed. “I don’t care how much money it costs, they’ve wasted a load anyway. It wants taking out. I think everyone would like to see it gone, ” he said in 1998.

