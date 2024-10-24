11 stunning views of Sunderland you can find on Google Streetview

But have you ever taken a look at some of its finest sights via Google Maps?
We did and we found all of these stunning scenes, from Panns Bank to Marine Walk and the Stadium of Light to Penshaw Monument.
1 / 4
It’s God’s own country and we all know about the beauty of Wearside.
But have you ever taken a look at some of its finest sights via Google Maps?
We did and we found all of these stunning scenes, from Panns Bank to Marine Walk and the Stadium of Light to Penshaw Monument.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.