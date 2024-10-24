11 stunning views of Sunderland you can find on Google Streetview

By Chris Cordner

Published 24th Oct 2024, 14:26 BST

It’s God’s own country and we all know about the beauty of Wearside.

But have you ever taken a look at some of its finest sights via Google Maps?

We did and we found all of these stunning scenes, from Panns Bank to Marine Walk and the Stadium of Light to Penshaw Monument.

It’s modern technology at its best.

Church Lane with the Empire Theatre ahead and Sunderland Minster close by. Photo: Google Maps.

1. Church Lane

Church Lane with the Empire Theatre ahead and Sunderland Minster close by. Photo: Google Maps. | Google Maps

Beauty by the river in this view of Cox Green. Tell us if it is a favourite of yours. Photo: Google Maps.

2. Cox Green

Beauty by the river in this view of Cox Green. Tell us if it is a favourite of yours. Photo: Google Maps. | Google Maps

Taking a look along the riverside near the Shipwrights. Photo: Google Maps

3. Ferryboat Lane

Taking a look along the riverside near the Shipwrights. Photo: Google Maps | Google Maps

A stunning view of the River Wear as it looks near the Stadium of Light. Photo: Google Maps

4. Mackem Way

A stunning view of the River Wear as it looks near the Stadium of Light. Photo: Google Maps | Google Maps

