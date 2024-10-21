The new 'terror' lurking at Penshaw Monument - caught on this Halloween film and song

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 21st Oct 2024, 05:07 BST
A Halloween spectre has risen from the dead and taken residence on Penshaw Monument - in a new production from a Sunderland singer.

Derek Buckham, who performs as Tokyo Rose, has produced a seasonal number called The Scariest Ghoul In Town.

Caught up in a spider’s web

It follows the story of Percy the Halloween King who has decided to celebrate his rise from the dead. Derek explains: “Percy was born on Halloween and also died on Halloween in a tragic accident when his long flowing locks were caught up in a spiders web and he was never seen again.

Derek Buckham: The Sunderland singer performing in his latest video.Derek Buckham: The Sunderland singer performing in his latest video.
Derek Buckham: The Sunderland singer performing in his latest video. | other 3rd party

“Strange though it may seem, he rises from the dead on Halloween from the web released by his pet bats who cut him free.”

A scene from Derek's Halloween video, featuring a band of ghouls.A scene from Derek's Halloween video, featuring a band of ghouls.
A scene from Derek's Halloween video, featuring a band of ghouls. | other 3rd party

Hiding out on Penshaw Monument

Derek, 71, added: “It is believed he is hiding out on Penshaw Monument.

Derek is a former piping engineer who worked in the nuclear industry at Plymouth, Sellafield, and Dounreay for more than 20 years.

He has had a lifelong interest in music.

His latest number and his other works can be found on YouTube.

A spirited Halloween video from Sunderland composer Derek Buckham.A spirited Halloween video from Sunderland composer Derek Buckham.
A spirited Halloween video from Sunderland composer Derek Buckham. | other 3rd party

Eurovision, Summer holidays and Christmas

But he began travelling the country to work when music couldn’t provide him with a living to support his family.

His previous works have included a tribute to Eurovision, a Christmas Eve song and a look at summer holidays of his youth.

