The new 'terror' lurking at Penshaw Monument - caught on this Halloween film and song
Derek Buckham, who performs as Tokyo Rose, has produced a seasonal number called The Scariest Ghoul In Town.
Caught up in a spider’s web
It follows the story of Percy the Halloween King who has decided to celebrate his rise from the dead. Derek explains: “Percy was born on Halloween and also died on Halloween in a tragic accident when his long flowing locks were caught up in a spiders web and he was never seen again.
“Strange though it may seem, he rises from the dead on Halloween from the web released by his pet bats who cut him free.”
Hiding out on Penshaw Monument
Derek, 71, added: “It is believed he is hiding out on Penshaw Monument.”
Derek is a former piping engineer who worked in the nuclear industry at Plymouth, Sellafield, and Dounreay for more than 20 years.
But he began travelling the country to work when music couldn’t provide him with a living to support his family.
His previous works have included a tribute to Eurovision, a Christmas Eve song and a look at summer holidays of his youth.
