Sunderland songwriter's bid to spread a message of love and peace
Derek Buckham first produced the number called Peace and Love during the London riots.
Now he’s brought it back out because it ‘carries a light-hearted message’ at a time of trouble.
An alternative world of happiness
The song’s video features Derek, 71, singing about greed and how a better existence may lie in an alternative world.
His video shows aliens with their head in their hands at the scenes unfolding on Earth.
He said: “I wrote it a couple of years ago when it kicked off in London.
‘We would all love to live in a place where everyone laughed and smiled’
“I couldn’t believe it could ever happen in our great city. Lots of friends said I should re release the song. The video is very true to what is happening today.
“We would all love to live in a place where everyone laughed and smiled and no one cried. This certainly does not happen on Earth.”
Derek, a former piping engineer who worked in the nuclear industry at Plymouth, Sellafield, and Dounreay for more than 20 years, has had a lifelong interest in music.
But he began travelling the country to work when music couldn’t provide him with a living to support his family.
His previous works have included a tribute to Eurovision, a Christmas Eve song and a look at summer holidays of his youth.