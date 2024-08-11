Sunderland songwriter's bid to spread a message of love and peace

A Sunderland singer has re-released his latest track promoting peace amid a world filled with troubles.

Derek Buckham first produced the number called Peace and Love during the London riots.

Now he’s brought it back out because it ‘carries a light-hearted message’ at a time of trouble.

Derek Buckham whose latest song hopes for a world of peace and love.Derek Buckham whose latest song hopes for a world of peace and love.
An alternative world of happiness

The song’s video features Derek, 71, singing about greed and how a better existence may lie in an alternative world.

His video shows aliens with their head in their hands at the scenes unfolding on Earth.

A still from Derek's latest video about Peace and Love - but can we only find it in another world?A still from Derek's latest video about Peace and Love - but can we only find it in another world?
He said: “I wrote it a couple of years ago when it kicked off in London.

‘We would all love to live in a place where everyone laughed and smiled’

“I couldn’t believe it could ever happen in our great city. Lots of friends said I should re release the song. The video is very true to what is happening today.

“We would all love to live in a place where everyone laughed and smiled and no one cried. This certainly does not happen on Earth.”

The alien hangs his head in Derek's video.The alien hangs his head in Derek's video.
Derek, a former piping engineer who worked in the nuclear industry at Plymouth, Sellafield, and Dounreay for more than 20 years, has had a lifelong interest in music.

Eurovision, Summer holidays and Christmas

But he began travelling the country to work when music couldn’t provide him with a living to support his family.

His previous works have included a tribute to Eurovision, a Christmas Eve song and a look at summer holidays of his youth.

The Sunderland born and bred man performs under the name of Tokyo Rose.

