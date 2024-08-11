Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sunderland singer has re-released his latest track promoting peace amid a world filled with troubles.

Derek Buckham first produced the number called Peace and Love during the London riots.

Now he’s brought it back out because it ‘carries a light-hearted message’ at a time of trouble.

Derek Buckham whose latest song hopes for a world of peace and love. | ugc

An alternative world of happiness

The song’s video features Derek, 71, singing about greed and how a better existence may lie in an alternative world.

His video shows aliens with their head in their hands at the scenes unfolding on Earth.

A still from Derek's latest video about Peace and Love - but can we only find it in another world? | ugc

He said: “I wrote it a couple of years ago when it kicked off in London.

‘We would all love to live in a place where everyone laughed and smiled’

“I couldn’t believe it could ever happen in our great city. Lots of friends said I should re release the song. The video is very true to what is happening today.

“We would all love to live in a place where everyone laughed and smiled and no one cried. This certainly does not happen on Earth.”

The alien hangs his head in Derek's video. | ugc

But he began travelling the country to work when music couldn’t provide him with a living to support his family.