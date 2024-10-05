Nine inspiring Sunderland shipyard scenes which could make great sculptures

A new set of sculptures paying tribute to Sunderland’s shipbuilding heritage is on the way.

Three separate applications for new public art pieces along the riverside walkway in the St Peter’s ward has been approved, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

It got us thinking about other shipyard scenes from the Echo archives which would make great ideas for more sculptures.

Have a look.

Scenes from the shipyards. Tell us which one inspires you.

1. Our inspiring heritage

Scenes from the shipyards. Tell us which one inspires you.

Women workers in the shipyards of Sunderland were pictured in July 1941.

2. Wartime memories

Women workers in the shipyards of Sunderland were pictured in July 1941.

On the stocks at Bartrams yard in February 1948

3. Flashback to 1948

On the stocks at Bartrams yard in February 1948

Dennis McQuillan was cutting deck plates at the Pallion yard of Messrs Short Brothers in December 1959.

4. Illuminating in 1959

Dennis McQuillan was cutting deck plates at the Pallion yard of Messrs Short Brothers in December 1959.

