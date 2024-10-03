Plans for 'shipbuilding heritage' sculptures approved for Sunderland's riverside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for new riverside sculptures paying tribute to Sunderland’s shipbuilding heritage have been given the stamp of approval by city councillors.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee, at a meeting this week, approved three separate applications for new public art pieces along the riverside walkway in the St Peter’s ward.

Two of the sculptures have been created by renowned North East artist Ray Lonsdale and will complement the ‘Gan Canny’ sculpture at Keel Square in the city centre.

The third sculpture is a tribute to the city’s forgotten women shipyard workers created by Dr Ron Lawson, a Sunderland-born artist whose own career started in heavy industry.

The new sculptures will become part of Sunderland’s Sculpture Trail which was launched more than three decades ago and now runs along part of the Coast to Coast cycle route.

The first Ray Lonsdale piece ‘It Says Here’ is a large sculpture depicting two shipyard workers having their lunch together and will be located on the riverside walkway between Palmer’s Hill Road and the ‘Shadows in Another Light’ sculpture.

The second piece from the artist, ‘Launch Day’, will be based nearby and depicts a young girl sitting with her grandfather overlooking the river Wear, hearing stories of what it was like to work in the shipyards.

A planning and design statement said the sculptures aim to “pay tribute to the city as a global hub of shipbuilding” and to “tell the story of the decline of shipbuilding in the city and ultimately the closure of the yards”.

The third sculpture saw Dr Ron Lawson commissioned by the Sunderland branch of the Soroptimists, who work to support and champion women and girls across the world, along with the support of Sunderland City Council and Apextra CIC.

The project aimed to create a lasting legacy for hundreds of Wearside women and to recognise the important role they played in the city’s shipyards during the Second World War years.

Planning documents state the sculpture of a female shipyard worker, named ‘Molly’, would be installed on the riverside walkway at Liberty Way, near the National Glass Centre.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee discussed and approved the three planning applications at a meeting at City Hall on September 30, 2024.

Several councillors spoke about the importance of the artwork Molly to the city in recognising the sacrifice of women in Sunderland’s shipyards.

Councillor Michael Dixon described it as “one of the best applications of its type” that had come before councillors for a “long long time”.

“I believe that this is a wonderful tribute to the work that women did, and is often forgotten, in the shipyards during the war,” he said.

“These women would be worried about their families and worried about people who were abroad and they did a lot of very very hard manual work.

“I think this is an excellent tribute to what they’ve done and they were in danger and a lot of people died during the war.

“I think it’s great that it’s Liberty Way, Liberty Ships and these women were fighting at the time for their liberty and for our liberty too as we speak today”.

Councillor Iain Scott said it was important to “recognise and formalise the input that women have had across the city in our shipyards and focus on their achievements”, as well as “encouraging and empowering other women across the city”.

Councillor Andrew Wood noted the sculpture’s close proximity to the National Glass Centre, which is earmarked for closure in coming years.

The councillor asked for reassurance that the statue would not be “obstructed” as a result of the glass centre’s “removal” in the future, and council planning officers, responding, said it “shouldn’t be impacted”.

Cllr Wood added: “I also like the fact that the city is getting a statue of a woman because at the moment, as I understand it, there’s as many walrus statues in Sunderland as there are women statues.

“I would like to see that changed”.

Councillor Dianne Snowdon welcomed the Molly statue and noted that Washington “led the way” as it had two statues, including one of a mining family which includes a woman and one of a young girl heading into school.

“It’s good to see that Sunderland is following Washington’s way and getting some women in power out there,” she said.

Cllr Snowdon, speaking on the Ray Lonsdale artwork Launch Day later in the meeting, also welcomed its “cross-generational” significance.

“There’s lots of stuff up there that’s going to be missed and lots of stories that we need to tell our children and our grandchildren,” she said.

“To see it represented in the form of a piece of artwork is really positive as far as I can see”.

Councillor Iain Scott added it was an “excellent piece of artwork that tells the tale of our shipyards” and would “complement” other public art pieces across the city, including at the Houghton Colliery site and parts of the Riverside Sunderland regeneration site.

The Sculpture Trail was created over a decade from 1991 to 2001 by sculptor Colin Wilbourn and writer Chaz Brenchley to bring together Sunderland’s past and present, with local people playing a major part in making the trail.

Around the plinth of ‘Shadows in Another Light’ are plaques showing the history of Sunderland, including the Lambton Worm, which were created in workshops by blind and partially sighted people.

The trail includes a ‘shadow’ of a hammerhead crane common in Sunderland shipyards, and ‘Taking Flight’ which shows a cormorant taking flight in five stages.

A collection of huge stone books outside the University of Sunderland, named ‘Pathways to Knowledge’, refers to Bede and the Great Library of St Peter’s while a series of three doors called ‘Passing Through’, represent the past, present and future.

Councillor Beth Jones, cabinet member for communities, culture and tourism at Sunderland City Council, speaking earlier this year, said: “The sculpture trail has been a huge success since its launch.

“We have every confidence that these three new sculptures will continue to build on its success, by drawing more people to the area while ensuring the city’s fascinating story continues to be told to future generations.”