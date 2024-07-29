Plans for new Ray Lonsdale sculptures and tribute to Sunderland's own shipyard girls

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans are in place for a trio of new sculptures which pay tribute to the hardworking men and women of Sunderland’s shipyards.

Two of the sculptures have been created by famous North East artist, Ray Lonsdale, and will complement the popular Gan Canny sculpture at Keel Square.

One of the new Ray Lonsdale sculptures shows shipyard workers on their lunch break reading the Echo | Ray Lonsdale

The other is a striking tribute to the city’s forgotten women shipyard workers, who kept the yards afloat during the war years, created by Dr Ron Lawson, a Sunderland born artist whose own career started in heavy industry.

The new sculptures would extend Sunderland’s Sculpture Trail, which follows the path of the Wear, and will go before city planners this month, July.

Planning applications for the three sculptures will be submitted in the coming weeks, and should they find favour with the committee, the sculptures are expected to be installed later this year.

Cllr Beth Jones, Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council, said: “It’s fantastic that the planning applications for these stunning new sculptures are finally being submitted this month.

“Since Gan Canny was installed in 2021, it has proven a welcome extension of the Sculpture Trail, capturing the hearts of residents while drawing visitors from across the city and beyond.

“It has also perfectly encapsulated the city’s rich industrial heritage, which is a theme that will hopefully carry on through these three new works of art too.”

The two new Ray Lonsdale sculptures, made of corten steel, will pay homage to the city’s rich shipbuilding heritage.

The first piece is a large sculpture with two shipyard workers having their lunch together and captures the mood of people in the city as the industry came to the end of its life.

The second, Launch Day, depicts a young girl sat with her grandfather overlooking the River Wear, hearing stories of what it was like to work in the shipyards.

“The reception that Gan Canny has had since it was installed has been really humbling for me,” said Ray, who spent 19 months working on the two sculptures.

“It’s the most daunting part of creating artwork like this, when it’s time for its unveiling. Gan Canny was put in place during the pandemic, so we didn’t do a public reveal, but I am obviously delighted with the reaction since it appeared.

“I have had countless messages from people saying how it makes them feel, and it means a lot. And I am looking forward to seeing what people think of the other two pieces when the time comes for us to get them into position too.

“They’re designed to unlock a sense of optimism for the future, but to make people feel proud too – of the heritage of the city.”

Dr Ron Lawson was commissioned by the Sunderland branch of the Soroptimists - who work to support and champion women and girls across the world - with the support of Sunderland City Council and Apextra CIC, to create a piece that would represent a lasting legacy to Sunderland’s very own shipyard girls.

Made from forged and welded corten self-weathering steel, the artwork – which is designed to look life-like – is named Molly and celebrates the 700 women who took on the backbreaking work of the shipyard, playing a vital role in the war effort.

Molly pays tribute to Sunderland’s female shipyard workers | submitted

Dr Lawson said: “It’s such a privilege for a Sunderland artist to be commissioned to design and create such an iconic sculpture.

“I’m very proud of my Sunderland heritage, and I feel really connected to the subject and the place. The metalwork skills I’m using to make the sculpture were honed when I was an apprentice sheet metal worker at the North Dock, just a few hundred yards away from where she will be standing.

“The sculpture is a life-size representation of a female welder wearing the personal protective equipment of the period, and she herself is made from forged and welded steel, which is rather appropriate.”

Suzanne Brown, who has been a member of the Soroptimists for more than 35 years, was part of the collective who appointed Dr Lawson to work on the Molly sculpture.

She said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the beautiful tribute that Ron has designed and it will be a dream come true to see it in place when it’s complete. It wouldn’t have been possible without the wonderful support of Ron, the council and Apextra CIC.

“These were women undertaking jobs like welding, riveting, burning and rivet catching, as well as general labouring, operating cranes, and painting. It was perilous work. Yet, history seems to have forgotten them.

“We really felt that these women deserve something – a permanent tribute – to honour their bravery and hard work. We wanted to acknowledge the courage and dedication of the shipyard women, as well as to celebrate the Soroptimists, which has done so much to champion women and girls in this city.”

The Sculpture Trail, running along the final part of the Coast to Coast cycle route, was created over a decade from 1991 to 2001 by sculptor Colin Wilbourn and writer Chaz Brenchley.

Colin and Chaz worked with residents of Sunderland to create the trail which brings together Sunderland’s past and present.

Local people played a significant part in the making of the trail.

Around the plinth of Shadows in Another Light on St Peter’s Riverside are plaques showing the history of Sunderland, including the Lambton Worm, which were created in workshops by blind and partially sighted people.

The trail includes a shadow of a hammerhead crane common in Sunderland shipyards, and Taking Flight, which shows a Cormorant taking flight in five stages.

A collection of huge stone books outside the University Library refer to Bede and the Great Library of St Peter and isn named Pathways to Knowledge and a series of three doors called Passing Through represents past, present and future, only the present door you may pass through.

Cllr Jones added: “The Sculpture Trail has proven hugely popular over the last three decades, bringing residents and artists from across the region together to help improve the city’s cultural offering.

