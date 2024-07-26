Serene Peace Doves installation takes flight at Durham Cathedral

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest art installation at Durham Cathedral has taken flight in spectacular fashion.

Almost 15,000 paper doves now flutter in the nave at the historic landmark, each featuring a handwritten note of peace, love, friendship or hope.

Some feature song lyrics, some hoping for peace during war whilst some honour loved ones.

Free to view, with donations welcome, it’s on display throughout the summer, until September 4 with a series of events to accompany the sculpture by artist Peter Walker.

The sculptor said: “The whole idea is to echo the wider sense of peace that is held in everyone we know in society - and bringing it to a place like Durham Cathedral where those subjects, the sentiments and emotions fit perfectly.

“The messages upon the doves are really interesting. Everywhere we go - and wherever we are as we go through the years - the messages change. It’s been really interesting here in Durham, there’s a lot more self reflection.

“There’s a lot about people’s loved ones, and loved ones who have passed, and there are some really emotional ones.”

The mass-participation artwork also features a soundtrack by composer David Harper.

Since April 1, visitors, schools, local groups and church communities have been penning their messages on the paper doves.

The reverend canon Charlie Allen said: “It’s been an absolutely fantastic project to be a part of. It’s headed up by Peter Walker who’s an artist really experienced in working in cathedrals and spaces such as this.

“But it’s also been part of a co-creation across the region in reality. Thousands and thousands of people have been involved in writing their own prayer, their own hope for peace on one of the doves. It’s been astounding to see the response.”

Speaking about seeing the installation in situ, which goes on display from July 26, Canon Charlie said: “It really has the wow factor. I think it’s stunning and it really does invite us to contemplate what it means to long for peace and to work for peace.

“There’s something very stilling in its beauty that invites us to ponder and to seek the peace that we long for in the world around us.”

Peace Doves events

There’s a series of events to accompany Peace Doves including the chance to dine in the cathedral looking onto the installation, evening viewings of the artwork to see it illuminated, special services and family activities.